Ramaphosa sold out the black man's struggle

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila has once again accused the ANC of selling out and associating itself with weak allies of the Government of National Unity (GNU).Mapaila, who has been vocal about the GNU, did not mince his words about ANC's choice in listening to non-entity parties such as the DA and Gayton McKenzie's Patriotic Alliance instead of members of the tripartite alliance which includes Cosatu and the SACP."The ANC is a consequence that right now even respects all non-entity political parties, including this party of the PA. They have more respect for that party than their own allies. They (the ANC) listen more to the DA than they listen to its allies. For instance, we can put it on the table here."We did discuss Cabinet. We rejected this minister taking over education (Gwarube). We were not listened to because a deal was made. The DA and Steenhuisen said they bargained hard. Yes, the following day after the announcement of Cabinet, he came out and said: 'We bargained hard and we are represented in 12 clusters of Cabinet. No single alliance partner here can say we are represented in all clusters of Cabinet.'"Mapaila, who addressed members of the South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) gathered for their elective conference at the Birchwood Hotel, did not hold back his regular criticism of the ANC and its choice of partnership in the seventh administration following the May elections.Sadtu's three-day elective conference, which began on Wednesday, is being held under the theme: "Mobilising the consciousness and uniting revolutionary professionals in strengthening foundational learning and functional skills, to advance inclusive and sustainable economic growth in pursuance of a socialist society."Mapaila said the SACP's good faith within the alliance continues to suffer at the hands of the current ANC leadership which does not appreciate the three-way partnership."We participate in good faith that the ANC will take our views across the board into consideration. They do not do so, but they do so for the DA. It is high time that the ANC learns to respect its allies," he said.Earlier this month, following similar utterances, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula branded these attacks as being "unfortunate" and an insult.