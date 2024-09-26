Mnangagwa hosts Sam Nujoma's son at State House

News / National

by Staff reporter

This morning, President Emmerson Mnangagwa welcomed Hon. Utoni Nujoma, the son of Namibia's first President, Dr. Sam Nujoma, at State House. Cde Utoni Nujoma, who currently serves as a Minister in the Namibian Government, is in Zimbabwe for a private family visit.The meeting between the two leaders underscores the strong ties and shared history between Zimbabwe and Namibia, two nations that fought together for independence and continue to collaborate on various fronts. During their discussion, President Mnangagwa and Minister Nujoma reflected on the progress made in both countries since their liberation struggles and the importance of fostering regional cooperation.Utoni Nujoma expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Zimbabwean government and people. The visit also provided an opportunity for the Minister to reconnect with family and friends in Zimbabwe, further strengthening the bonds between the two nations.As a prominent figure in Namibia's political landscape, Utoni Nujoma's visit signifies the ongoing relationship between Zimbabwe and Namibia, emphasizing shared values and commitments to mutual growth and development in the region.