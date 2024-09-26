Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo works to restore iconic clock tower with Swiss support

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
This morning, the City of Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart met with some of engineers at the historic clock tower to assess the necessary repairs needed to restore the iconic clock and its bells to full functionality. The meeting, attended by key engineers, focused on the steps required to revive this cherished symbol of the city.

The initiative gained momentum following a generous offer of support from the Swiss Ambassador, who expressed a commitment to help restore the clock tower to its former glory. The clock, which has long been a landmark in Bulawayo, requires rehabilitation of its mechanism to ensure accurate timekeeping and proper functioning of the bells.

During the visit, it was noted that while the bells are still operational, the overall mechanism requires attention to restore it fully.

"As you can hear, the bells are still working, but we need to rehabilitate the mechanism and clock to get it working properly," an engineer explained.

City officials expressed their gratitude for the Swiss Ambassador's support and emphasized the importance of the clock tower as a historical and cultural icon for Bulawayo. They reassured residents that progress would be made swiftly, inviting the community to "watch this space" for updates on the restoration.

The rehabilitation of the clock tower is expected to enhance its role as a focal point for both residents and visitors, celebrating Bulawayo's rich heritage and commitment to preserving its historical landmarks.

Source - Byo24News

