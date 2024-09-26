Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's gold backed currency ZiG plummets by over 75%

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) today allowed the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency to fall by over 74% against the US dollar, following weeks of mounting pressure on the currency introduced in April. According to the central bank's official website, the mid-rate for the ZiG dropped sharply to ZWG24.3902 per US dollar on Friday, down from ZWG13.9987 on Thursday.

This significant depreciation comes after sustained concerns over the stability of the ZiG, which was launched as a gold-backed currency intended to replace the deteriorating RTGS and Bond Notes. Despite the RBZ's initial assurances that the ZiG was backed by 2.5 tonnes of gold and foreign currency reserves, the currency has faced increasing volatility on the market.

The 40% plunge is the largest one-day drop since the introduction of the currency and raises serious concerns about the central bank's ability to stabilize Zimbabwe's financial system. Analysts have pointed to liquidity challenges and continued demand for foreign currency as major drivers of the pressure on the ZiG.

In response to the currency's devaluation, market speculation has grown about further instability in the coming weeks. The move also casts doubt on the government's ability to manage exchange rate policy, as businesses and individuals alike struggle to adapt to the rapidly changing financial landscape.

Economic observers are now looking to see whether the central bank will implement additional measures to shore up confidence in the currency, or whether more volatility is on the horizon. Meanwhile, Zimbabweans continue to bear the brunt of the economic turbulence, as prices for goods and services are expected to rise further in response to the sharp fall of the ZiG.

Source - byo24news

Must Read

MK Party criticizes Western Cape High Court's judicial overreach

5 secs ago | 0 Views

Zambezi River Authority increases 2025 water allocation

10 mins ago | 2 Views

RBZ raises bank policy rate to 35%

23 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwean children stuck in Botswana reunited with parents

24 mins ago | 5 Views

Farai Jere led PSL fines Bosso for refusing to accept a ghost penalty decision

24 mins ago | 7 Views

SAA increases flights on Johannesburg-Harare route

28 mins ago | 12 Views

Chiwenga's wife attends Amhlophe High's 40th anniversary

29 mins ago | 26 Views

Man steals US$7 259, R10 000 blows it on cleansing ritual

30 mins ago | 13 Views

Chamisa bounces back to active politics

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

SA's Operation Vala Umgodi nets 3 Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimra goes after businesses rejecting ZiG

3 hrs ago | 365 Views

Captured judiciary delivers for DA

5 hrs ago | 420 Views

Bulawayo works to restore iconic clock tower with Swiss support

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC were publicly sworn enemies

5 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Sam Nujoma's son at State House

5 hrs ago | 401 Views

Hichilema showing his true colours

6 hrs ago | 904 Views

Ramaphosa sold out the black man's struggle

7 hrs ago | 455 Views

Cosatu slams Ramaphosa's 'sellout' GNU government

7 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mnangagwa takes SADC's begging bowl to UN General Assembly

7 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter shared meals with the dog in her father's house

7 hrs ago | 2187 Views

Steve Hanke celebrates the demise of Zimbabwe's ZiG

7 hrs ago | 3071 Views

Mafume accused of illegally pocketing prime land at Harare's expense

7 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe aims to become a key blueberry supplier

7 hrs ago | 109 Views

'Zimbabwe's feja-feja economics not working'

7 hrs ago | 218 Views

Bosso eye victory against FC Platinum

7 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe struggles to meet SDGs

7 hrs ago | 29 Views

Capital Markets Braille handbook launched

7 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe war heroes' graves in Zambia, Mozambique desecrated

7 hrs ago | 152 Views

Commission red flags new Harare buildings

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

Matabeleland North civil servants relocate to Lupane

8 hrs ago | 147 Views

Bosso summoned for refusing to accept ghost penalty

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimra launches crackdown on economic saboteurs

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 3,2m tonnes cereals

8 hrs ago | 72 Views

Young Warriors, Young Zebras draw

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mtukudzi family circus continues

8 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe Sables embark on Dubai, South Korea tours

8 hrs ago | 32 Views

Yorkshire based Zimbabwean boxer eyes return

8 hrs ago | 32 Views

100 days later, black unions reject the GNU

22 hrs ago | 1159 Views

'Dexter Nduna faked his graduation'

22 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Army deployment causes alarm in Lupane

22 hrs ago | 1564 Views

'Mat South 5' express frustration over court delays in ZAPU leadership dispute

22 hrs ago | 258 Views

Dynamos crash out of Caf Confederation cup on penalties

22 hrs ago | 312 Views

Nyasha Magadhi: A Trailblazer in Zimbabwe's Mining Industry

23 hrs ago | 670 Views

Discriminatory Cilliers Brink removed as Tshwane mayor

23 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mast*rbation lands teacher in trouble

23 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Zimbabwe records 8 482 diarrhoea cases

26 Sep 2024 at 15:32hrs | 181 Views

Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema threatening to delay 2026 elections

26 Sep 2024 at 14:55hrs | 532 Views

Zimra cracks whip at Beitbridge Border Post

26 Sep 2024 at 14:09hrs | 13480 Views

China mining firms partner with Zimbabwe on lithium mine

26 Sep 2024 at 13:56hrs | 225 Views