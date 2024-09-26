Latest News Editor's Choice


SA's Operation Vala Umgodi nets 3 Zimbabweans

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A South African Police Service (SAPS) Border Policing team, working in collaboration with SARS Customs officials, seized illicit tobacco products valued at more than R21 million and arrested three undocumented Zimbabwean nationals in Musina on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. The arrests were part of Operation Vala Umgodi, a crime-fighting strategy aimed at curbing illicit activities in the region.

According to a preliminary report, the SAPS team received intelligence regarding a consignment of illicit tobacco products, commonly known as "hubbly bubbly," en route to Musina in a truck. The vehicle was intercepted, leading to the confiscation of the illegal goods and the arrest of the suspects.

The same day, a Vala Umgodi Mission Area Joint Operational Centre (MAJOC) team, consisting of members from SAPS Public Order Policing (POP), Tactical Response Team (TRT), and drone pilots, acted on additional intelligence. This led to the arrest of five Zimbabwean nationals at a residence in Musina for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. The team seized three firearms and 74 rounds of ammunition, with one firearm linked to a robbery case in Potchefstroom.

Further investigations at the same location uncovered over 110 kilograms of dagga with a street value of R137,000. Three more Zimbabwean nationals were arrested for drug possession.

These operations are part of a broader crackdown under Operation Vala Umgodi, which focuses on preventing illicit mining and other criminal activities in South Africa's hot spots. In addition to the arrests, SAPS recently destroyed a man-made bridge over the Limpopo River near Beit Bridge, disrupting cross-border smuggling routes.

Since its activation in December 2023, Operation Vala Umgodi has resulted in over 6,000 arrests across the country, highlighting its success in combating crime and illicit trade. The deployment of specialised units such as the National Intervention Unit (NIU), Crime Intelligence (CI), and K9 units has significantly bolstered law enforcement efforts in curbing cross-border criminal activities.

Source - byo24news

