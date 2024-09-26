Man steals US$7 259, R10 000 blows it on cleansing ritual

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 51-year-old Bulawayo man, Bongani Matshazi, has been sentenced to six months in prison after being convicted of stealing US$7,259 and R10,000 from his employer to pay for a spiritual cleansing ritual.Matshazi, who worked as a driver for Zimsend Pvt Ltd, was entrusted with delivering the money to a supermarket in Plumtree. Instead, he diverted the funds to pay a traditional healer, seeking to cleanse himself of what he believed were evil spirits.Bulawayo magistrate Mrs. Evia Matura initially sentenced Matshazi to 30 months in prison. However, 12 months were suspended on condition that he commits no similar offense within the next five years. An additional 12 months were suspended on the condition that he restitutes the stolen funds. With only US$530 of the stolen money recovered, Matshazi is now required to repay the balance.In her ruling, Mrs. Matura emphasized the severity of theft from an employer, highlighting the significant breach of trust involved. "The degree of moral blameworthiness was high, and the offender deserves a custodial sentence," she said. "The offender tried to cover up the crime by falsely claiming he had been robbed, when in fact he used the money for spiritual purposes."Prosecutor Mr. Mehluli Ndlovu told the court that Matshazi had reported a fake robbery to the company's operations manager and filed a police report at Figtree Police Station. However, further investigations revealed that his story was fabricated.In his defense, Matshazi claimed he gave the money to the traditional healer in an envelope during the cleansing ceremony but later changed his mind. When he returned to retrieve the money, it had mysteriously turned into papers and old bond notes.The court viewed Matshazi's actions as a serious offense, warranting an effective six-month prison sentence.