Chiwenga's wife attends Amhlophe High's 40th anniversary

News / National

by Staff reporter

Amhlophe High School marked a momentous occasion today as it held its annual speech and prize-giving ceremony, coinciding with the celebration of its 40th anniversary. The event, graced by Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga, showcased the school's rich history and achievements over the past four decades.The ceremony began with a tour of the school premises, where visitors, including parents and dignitaries, were shown various development projects. These projects are aimed at supporting underprivileged students, reflecting the school's commitment to providing equal opportunities for all learners.Entertainment was a key highlight of the day, with students playing an active role in showcasing their talents. Performances from the school's entertainment groups added a festive atmosphere to the celebration, demonstrating the diverse skills and abilities nurtured at Amhlophe High.In her address, the school head expressed pride in both the academic achievements and the holistic development of the students. "While we excel academically, we also shine in areas such as entertainment and practical subjects," she said.As Amhlophe High School looks forward to the future, today's event reflected the school's continued dedication to producing well-rounded individuals, grounded in academic excellence and practical skills.