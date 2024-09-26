SAA increases flights on Johannesburg-Harare route

News / National

by Staff reporter

South African Airways (SAA) has announced an increase in the number of flights on its popular Johannesburg-Harare route, raising weekly services from 10 to 12, effective November 5, 2024. The expansion comes in response to growing demand from travellers between the two cities, further boosting connectivity for business and leisure passengers.With the new schedule, SAA will introduce two additional flights from Harare to Johannesburg. Flight SA25 will depart Harare at 07:20, arriving in Johannesburg at 09:00, operating Monday to Friday. A second flight, SA23, will depart Harare at 12:25, arriving in Johannesburg at 14:05 daily.The return flights from Johannesburg will also see increased frequency, with flight SA24 departing daily at 10:00, arriving in Harare at 11:35. Another flight will depart Johannesburg at 20:10, arriving in Harare at 21:45 from Sunday to Thursday.SAA has maintained a strong presence on the Johannesburg-Harare route for over two decades, consistently serving the travel needs of both countries. Commenting on the new schedules, SAA Country Manager Ms. Julia Rewayi said the decision was driven by customer demand."Increasing our flight frequency on the Johannesburg-Harare route is a testament to our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers. The demand is driven by the growing ties between South Africa and Zimbabwe, and we are excited to facilitate this connectivity, which is crucial for business and tourism," said Ms. Rewayi.The expanded flight schedule aligns with SAA's broader densification strategy aimed at strengthening operations in Africa, a key market for the airline. The increasing demand for flights has been attributed to the rising movement of Zimbabwean expatriates, growing tourism, and increasing trade between South Africa and Zimbabwe.As Zimbabwe's political climate stabilizes, SAA anticipates further growth in travel and trade, reinforcing its role as a leading carrier in the region.