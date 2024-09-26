Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SAA increases flights on Johannesburg-Harare route

by Staff reporter
4 secs ago | Views
South African Airways (SAA) has announced an increase in the number of flights on its popular Johannesburg-Harare route, raising weekly services from 10 to 12, effective November 5, 2024. The expansion comes in response to growing demand from travellers between the two cities, further boosting connectivity for business and leisure passengers.

With the new schedule, SAA will introduce two additional flights from Harare to Johannesburg. Flight SA25 will depart Harare at 07:20, arriving in Johannesburg at 09:00, operating Monday to Friday. A second flight, SA23, will depart Harare at 12:25, arriving in Johannesburg at 14:05 daily.

The return flights from Johannesburg will also see increased frequency, with flight SA24 departing daily at 10:00, arriving in Harare at 11:35. Another flight will depart Johannesburg at 20:10, arriving in Harare at 21:45 from Sunday to Thursday.

SAA has maintained a strong presence on the Johannesburg-Harare route for over two decades, consistently serving the travel needs of both countries. Commenting on the new schedules, SAA Country Manager Ms. Julia Rewayi said the decision was driven by customer demand.

"Increasing our flight frequency on the Johannesburg-Harare route is a testament to our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers. The demand is driven by the growing ties between South Africa and Zimbabwe, and we are excited to facilitate this connectivity, which is crucial for business and tourism," said Ms. Rewayi.

The expanded flight schedule aligns with SAA's broader densification strategy aimed at strengthening operations in Africa, a key market for the airline. The increasing demand for flights has been attributed to the rising movement of Zimbabwean expatriates, growing tourism, and increasing trade between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

As Zimbabwe's political climate stabilizes, SAA anticipates further growth in travel and trade, reinforcing its role as a leading carrier in the region.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Chiwenga's wife attends Amhlophe High's 40th anniversary

1 min ago | 1 Views

Man steals US$7 259, R10 000 blows it on cleansing ritual

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Chamisa bounces back to active politics

1 hr ago | 239 Views

SA's Operation Vala Umgodi nets 3 Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe's gold backed currency ZiG plummets by over 75%

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Zimra goes after businesses rejecting ZiG

3 hrs ago | 319 Views

Captured judiciary delivers for DA

4 hrs ago | 384 Views

Bulawayo works to restore iconic clock tower with Swiss support

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC were publicly sworn enemies

5 hrs ago | 533 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Sam Nujoma's son at State House

5 hrs ago | 381 Views

Hichilema showing his true colours

6 hrs ago | 891 Views

Ramaphosa sold out the black man's struggle

6 hrs ago | 444 Views

Cosatu slams Ramaphosa's 'sellout' GNU government

7 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa takes SADC's begging bowl to UN General Assembly

7 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter shared meals with the dog in her father's house

7 hrs ago | 2086 Views

Steve Hanke celebrates the demise of Zimbabwe's ZiG

7 hrs ago | 2830 Views

Mafume accused of illegally pocketing prime land at Harare's expense

7 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe aims to become a key blueberry supplier

7 hrs ago | 104 Views

'Zimbabwe's feja-feja economics not working'

7 hrs ago | 211 Views

Bosso eye victory against FC Platinum

7 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe struggles to meet SDGs

7 hrs ago | 27 Views

Capital Markets Braille handbook launched

7 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe war heroes' graves in Zambia, Mozambique desecrated

7 hrs ago | 151 Views

Commission red flags new Harare buildings

7 hrs ago | 176 Views

Matabeleland North civil servants relocate to Lupane

7 hrs ago | 141 Views

Bosso summoned for refusing to accept ghost penalty

7 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimra launches crackdown on economic saboteurs

7 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 3,2m tonnes cereals

7 hrs ago | 68 Views

Young Warriors, Young Zebras draw

7 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mtukudzi family circus continues

7 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zimbabwe Sables embark on Dubai, South Korea tours

7 hrs ago | 32 Views

Yorkshire based Zimbabwean boxer eyes return

7 hrs ago | 31 Views

100 days later, black unions reject the GNU

21 hrs ago | 1152 Views

'Dexter Nduna faked his graduation'

22 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Army deployment causes alarm in Lupane

22 hrs ago | 1554 Views

'Mat South 5' express frustration over court delays in ZAPU leadership dispute

22 hrs ago | 257 Views

Dynamos crash out of Caf Confederation cup on penalties

22 hrs ago | 311 Views

Nyasha Magadhi: A Trailblazer in Zimbabwe's Mining Industry

22 hrs ago | 658 Views

Discriminatory Cilliers Brink removed as Tshwane mayor

22 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mast*rbation lands teacher in trouble

22 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Zimbabwe records 8 482 diarrhoea cases

24 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema threatening to delay 2026 elections

26 Sep 2024 at 14:55hrs | 525 Views

Zimra cracks whip at Beitbridge Border Post

26 Sep 2024 at 14:09hrs | 13377 Views

China mining firms partner with Zimbabwe on lithium mine

26 Sep 2024 at 13:56hrs | 225 Views

Bus crew, passengers arrested for possessing mbanje

26 Sep 2024 at 13:51hrs | 516 Views

Zimbabwean goats and sheep smuggled into South Africa

26 Sep 2024 at 13:51hrs | 8781 Views

War veterans reject Mnangagwa's third term

26 Sep 2024 at 13:41hrs | 2092 Views

Mugabe era farm grab victims to make way for Mnangagwa's wife

26 Sep 2024 at 13:40hrs | 1557 Views

Speculation swells over Mnangagwa aborted trip

26 Sep 2024 at 13:38hrs | 2266 Views