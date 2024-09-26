Farai Jere led PSL fines Bosso for refusing to accept a ghost penalty decision

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders FC and Simba Bhora have both been fined US$6,000 following violent clashes between their supporters during the Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinal match at Wadzanayi Stadium last Saturday.The Farai Jere-led Premier Soccer League (PSL) handed down the fines after a fight broke out in the stands between fans of the two teams, disrupting the match.The game, which was abandoned after 76 minutes, saw Highlanders players refusing to resume play in protest of a penalty awarded to Simba Bhora. However, the fines imposed on both clubs were not related to the on-field incident. Instead, they were a result of the clubs' failure to control their supporters, leading to violence in the stands.In a statement, the PSL emphasized the importance of clubs ensuring the safety and behavior of their fans, citing the relevant rule:"These sanctions are in accordance with Order 8.9 of the Chibuku Super Cup Rules and Regulations, which states that failure by a club to exercise control over its fans before, during, and after the match, leading to chaos or violence, attracts a fine of US$6,000. Clubs are reminded of their responsibility to ensure the safety and conduct of their fans at all times," read the statement.The match was initially closely contested but was overshadowed by the escalating tensions among supporters. The abandonment of the match and the violence in the terraces have raised concerns over security and fan control at high-stakes matches.