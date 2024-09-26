Zimbabwean children stuck in Botswana reunited with parents

News / National

by Staff reporter

The 14 Zimbabwean children intercepted by Botswana authorities while traveling to South Africa without proper travel documents have been reunited with their parents. The children, who are school-aged and were on their way to visit family during the August school holidays, have now missed three weeks of classes since the start of the school term.The children, hailing from Tsholotsho District in Matabeleland North, are currently being processed at the Plumtree Border Post. Their release marks a significant development after concerns were raised about their safety and well-being during the unauthorized trip.Esau Siwela, the former chairperson of the Tsholotsho Rural District Council and current ward 9 councillor, confirmed the good news. "We are at Plumtree Border Post right now, and all the children have been united with their parents. The officials in Botswana freed them today, and we are taking them home," he stated.The incident has highlighted the challenges faced by families in border regions, particularly concerning travel regulations and the movement of children. Authorities have urged parents to ensure that children possess the necessary documentation when traveling across borders to avoid similar situations in the future.More to follow....