Man fatally assaulted in over compound dispute

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A 60-year-old man, Ineki Paulosi, from Foothills Farm Compound in Bindura, was fatally assaulted following an altercation on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred at approximately 8 PM and has since led to the arrest of 30-year-old Innocent Washafi. The tragic event was confirmed by Provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha.

According to Sergeant Major Chikasha, Paulosi was at a local tuckshop owned by Clifford Makuvire, accompanied by his girlfriend, when Washafi approached them. Paulosi reportedly confronted Washafi, questioning him over an earlier incident where Washafi allegedly threatened to evict him from the compound, accusing him of being a rogue artisanal miner.

Tensions escalated when Washafi became aggressive. He grabbed Paulosi by the collar and began assaulting him with open hands until the older man collapsed, falling unconscious. Paulosi was rushed to Bindura Hospital but tragically died upon arrival.

In the aftermath, Sergeant Major Chikasha urged the public to resolve disputes peacefully, emphasizing the importance of dialogue over violence. Washafi has been taken into custody and is expected to face charges related to the fatal assault.

The Bindura community remains in shock over the incident, as investigations continue.

Source - the herald

