'Govt must adjust ZiG salaries following currency devaluation'

News / National

by Staff reporter

@MthuliNcube and the employing authorities in government should not wait to be told that since ZIG has officially been devalued by 44% to the USD, the ZIG component of salaries should be automatically adjusted. The success and stability of this Republic is on the shoulders of the… pic.twitter.com/CiDru6mkbc — Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe,ARTUZ (@ARTUZ_teachers) September 27, 2024

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has called on Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and the government to take immediate action in adjusting salaries following the official devaluation of the Zimbabwe Gold currency (ZIG) by more than 70% against the US dollar.ARTUZ emphasized that the ZIG component of public sector salaries should be automatically adjusted to reflect the devaluation, without waiting for further demands from workers.In a statement on X, ARTUZ highlighted the critical role that workers play in ensuring the stability and success of the country, noting that the welfare of employees should be prioritized, especially by the government, which is the largest employer in the nation."The government must lead the way in prioritizing the welfare of its workers. The recent devaluation of the ZIG demands a swift adjustment in salaries to ensure that workers are not left in financial distress," ARTUZ stated.The union reiterated that workers, especially those in the education sector, bear the brunt of economic challenges and must be protected from the impact of inflation and currency instability. ARTUZ's demand comes as many public sector employees struggle with the rising cost of living, further exacerbated by the currency devaluation.The devaluation of the ZIG has raised concerns across various sectors, with workers urging the government to address the economic realities facing the country. ARTUZ's call echoes broader appeals for the government to act swiftly to cushion its workforce against the effects of the country's fluctuating economy.