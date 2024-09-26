Sexagenarian killed in Mushurugwi dispute

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

In a disturbing incident, a Bindura-based sexagenarian was bashed to death by a man he labelled a Mushurugwi at Foothill farm, Bindura.Sineki Paulos of Foothill, Bindura was allegedly bashed to death by Mbare-based Innocent Washafi (30) yesterday.Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case."I can confirm a murder case in Bindura where Paulos was bashed to death by Washafi after they met at a local tuckshop and had a misunderstanding over the place of origin of Washafi," Chikasha said."The now deceased asked the accused if he still recalled meeting him the previous day and accused him of being a Mushurugwi who should be chased away from the farm."It is further alleged that Washafi assaulted Paulosi with open hands and left him for dead on the ground.He was pronounced dead upon arrival at Bindura Hospital.The police urged people to desist from violence especially when they are under the influence of alcohol.