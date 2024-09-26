Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mayor Coltart criticises ZiG, after sharp devaluation

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
On Friday, Bulawayo's Mayor, David Coltart, took to Twitter to express his concern over the sudden devaluation of Zimbabwe's newly introduced currency, the ZiG (Zimbabwe Gold). In a tweet that quickly gained attention, Coltart highlighted the devastating impact the currency's volatility is having on civil servants and ordinary citizens.


"Spare a thought for civil servants—paid just a few days ago, and today the value of what is left in their bank accounts is almost slashed in half," Coltart tweeted, pointing out the timing of the devaluation, which he described as "cynically calculated." He criticized the stark contrast between the declining value of the ZiG and the rising global price of gold, undermining the credibility of a currency named after the precious metal.

Coltart did not hold back in his criticism of the government, stating, "In any democracy, such catastrophic policy failure would end a government's term of office. But we aren't a democracy, so those responsible continue with impunity." His remarks come at a time when many Zimbabweans are struggling with the currency's instability, raising fresh concerns about the government's economic policies.

As the value of the ZiG continues to fall, the debate over its effectiveness and the broader implications of the government's fiscal management is intensifying, with citizens, including prominent figures like Coltart, demanding accountability.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Sexagenarian killed in Mushurugwi dispute

8 hrs ago | 638 Views

Cracking the code on forex trading: How does it really work?

9 hrs ago | 171 Views

A letter to my son

9 hrs ago | 205 Views

Of all the don'ts, send Mnangagwa begging UNGA for US$5.8b food aid for SADC; he’s eyeing 'pound of flesh' cut for himself

9 hrs ago | 215 Views

Why does Zimbabwe attract rogue Chinese investors?

9 hrs ago | 690 Views

An Open Letter to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 369 Views

'Govt must adjust ZiG salaries following currency devaluation'

14 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Man fatally assaulted in compound dispute

14 hrs ago | 194 Views

South Africa judicial system is captured by white interests

16 hrs ago | 276 Views

MK Party criticizes Western Cape High Court's judicial overreach

16 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zambezi River Authority increases 2025 water allocation

16 hrs ago | 301 Views

RBZ raises bank policy rate to 35%

16 hrs ago | 961 Views

Zimbabwean children stuck in Botswana reunited with parents

16 hrs ago | 419 Views

Farai Jere led PSL fines Bosso for refusing to accept a ghost penalty decision

16 hrs ago | 717 Views

SAA increases flights on Johannesburg-Harare route

16 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Chiwenga's wife attends Amhlophe High's 40th anniversary

16 hrs ago | 1953 Views

Man steals US$7 259, R10 000 blows it on cleansing ritual

17 hrs ago | 169 Views

Chamisa bounces back to active politics

18 hrs ago | 1525 Views

SA's Operation Vala Umgodi nets 3 Zimbabweans

18 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimbabwe's gold backed currency ZiG plummets by over 75%

18 hrs ago | 772 Views

Zimra goes after businesses rejecting ZiG

19 hrs ago | 660 Views

Captured judiciary delivers for DA

21 hrs ago | 489 Views

Bulawayo works to restore iconic clock tower with Swiss support

21 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC were publicly sworn enemies

21 hrs ago | 818 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Sam Nujoma's son at State House

21 hrs ago | 524 Views

Hichilema showing his true colours

22 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Ramaphosa sold out the black man's struggle

23 hrs ago | 498 Views

Cosatu slams Ramaphosa's 'sellout' GNU government

23 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mnangagwa takes SADC's begging bowl to UN General Assembly

23 hrs ago | 275 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter shared meals with the dog in her father's house

23 hrs ago | 3585 Views

Steve Hanke celebrates the demise of Zimbabwe's ZiG

23 hrs ago | 9447 Views

Mafume accused of illegally pocketing prime land at Harare's expense

23 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zimbabwe aims to become a key blueberry supplier

23 hrs ago | 128 Views

'Zimbabwe's feja-feja economics not working'

23 hrs ago | 266 Views

Bosso eye victory against FC Platinum

23 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe struggles to meet SDGs

23 hrs ago | 38 Views

Capital Markets Braille handbook launched

23 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe war heroes' graves in Zambia, Mozambique desecrated

23 hrs ago | 197 Views

Commission red flags new Harare buildings

24 hrs ago | 207 Views

Matabeleland North civil servants relocate to Lupane

24 hrs ago | 197 Views

Bosso summoned for refusing to accept ghost penalty

24 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimra launches crackdown on economic saboteurs

24 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 3,2m tonnes cereals

24 hrs ago | 82 Views

Young Warriors, Young Zebras draw

24 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mtukudzi family circus continues

24 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimbabwe Sables embark on Dubai, South Korea tours

24 hrs ago | 37 Views

Yorkshire based Zimbabwean boxer eyes return

24 hrs ago | 47 Views

100 days later, black unions reject the GNU

26 Sep 2024 at 18:01hrs | 2508 Views

'Dexter Nduna faked his graduation'

26 Sep 2024 at 17:50hrs | 1988 Views