Mnangagwa to deliver SONA

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) and officially open the Second Session of the 10th Parliament of Zimbabwe next Wednesday, October 2, 2024. The announcement was made by Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, in General Notice 1527 of 2024."It is hereby notified, for public information, that His Excellency, The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Honourable Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will - (a) in terms of section 140(1) of the Constitution, address a joint sitting of the Senate and the National Assembly on Wednesday, the 2nd of October, 2024, at 1400 hours, during which he will set out the Government's legislative agenda for the Second Session of the 10th Parliament; and (b) in terms of section 140(4) of the Constitution, deliver the State of the Nation Address," said Advocate Mudenda.This will mark President Mnangagwa's second SONA since his re-election in August 2023. In the August harmonised elections, Mnangagwa retained the presidency while his party, Zanu-PF, secured a majority in Parliament, reinforcing its influence over the legislative agenda.The President's address is expected to outline key legislative priorities and government policies for the upcoming session. As Zimbabwe continues to navigate both domestic and international challenges, many anticipate that the address will cover a wide range of issues, including economic reforms, infrastructure development, and social services improvements.Observers will also be closely watching for any signals regarding the government's stance on political, legal, and constitutional reforms. The opening of Parliament marks a critical juncture for both the ruling party and the opposition, as it sets the tone for the legislative work ahead in the Second Session.