Couple kills child during fight

A Marondera couple has been arrested in connection with the death of their six-month-old child, Earth Mugava, after allegedly throwing the infant to the ground during a domestic dispute. The tragic incident occurred on September 19, 2024, at Landos Business Centre in Chihota, Marondera.In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the arrest of Colleen Munemo (30) and Shepherd Mugava (29) on charges of murder. According to the police, the couple engaged in a violent altercation during which the baby was thrown onto the ground, resulting in fatal injuries.Following the incident, the pair made a false report to authorities, claiming that their child had died after falling from a bed. However, police investigations revealed that the child was a victim of violence during the couple's fight.The case has sent shockwaves through the community, with residents expressing outrage over the tragic and senseless loss of life. Police have urged the public to resolve domestic conflicts peacefully and avoid situations that could endanger the lives of children.The couple is expected to appear in court soon to face charges of murder.