Man kills friend over stolen phone

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Plumtree man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend to death following a dispute over a missing cell phone. The incident occurred on September 24, 2024, at Masendu Business Centre in Madlambuzi, leading to the tragic death of Mbongeni Moyo (28).In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the arrest of Tobias Nyathi (24) in connection with the murder. The police report states that a misunderstanding over a stolen cellphone escalated, prompting Nyathi to stab Moyo twice - once in the stomach and once in the left shoulder.Moyo was rushed to Plumtree District Hospital but tragically succumbed to his injuries upon admission.The arrest has brought the incident to the forefront of public attention, with police urging the public to find peaceful means of resolving conflicts and avoid violence. Nyathi is expected to appear in court soon to face murder charges.The Plumtree community has expressed shock and grief over the incident, calling for greater efforts to curb violence and promote conflict resolution in the area.