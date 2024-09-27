Man severely assaults mother for refusing to give him money

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man from Karoi has been sentenced to six months in prison for assaulting his mother after she refused to give him money. The incident, which occurred on September 4, 2024, was confirmed in a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) on X (formerly Twitter).According to the NPAZ, the accused approached his mother and demanded money, which she declined to provide. Enraged by her refusal, the man assaulted his mother, using both his fists and booted feet to attack her. The victim sustained injuries from the assault, prompting her to file a police report. The accused was subsequently arrested and charged with assault.Following his conviction, the court sentenced the man to six months imprisonment.The NPAZ has strongly condemned the act of violence and urged members of the public to resolve their disputes peacefully, or to seek third-party mediation in cases of conflict. The organization reiterated the importance of non-violence and the need for calm in domestic situations to prevent similar incidents.This case has sparked discussions about the growing issue of domestic violence and the need for more comprehensive interventions to address it.