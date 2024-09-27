Dynamos suspends 3 members of its technical team

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dynamos Football Club has suspended three members of its technical team following their disappointing defeat to Orapa United in the CAF Confederation Cup last Sunday. The suspended members include assistant coach Murape Murape, director of coaching Richard Chihoro, and physiotherapist Admire Pariyangiwa.The club's chief executive officer, Jonathan Mashingaidze, confirmed the suspensions but refrained from providing further details about the reasons behind the decision or the length of the suspensions.The loss to Orapa United has sparked frustration among Dynamos supporters, who had high expectations for the club's performance in the tournament. The suspensions are seen as part of the club's response to the result, though it remains unclear what specific actions or issues led to the decision to sideline the three technical team members.As the club seeks to recover from this setback, attention will likely shift to how the technical and coaching departments restructure and what steps will be taken to improve the team's performance going forward. Fans and stakeholders are keen to see how Dynamos will navigate the rest of the season after this internal shake-up.