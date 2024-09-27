Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC to probe mayors who attended Herbert Chitepo School of ideology programme

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has condemned the Local Government Ministry for allegedly abusing its authority by imposing mandatory ideology training on mayors, which the opposition party says is an attempt to further the interests of Zanu-PF.

The controversy erupted after Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe invited mayors, chairpersons, and councillors from all 92 local authorities in August to undergo training based on the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, a Zanu-PF program. The opposition has described the initiative as a forced partisan exercise, particularly targeting non-Zanu-PF elected officials.

In a statement, CCC, led by Jameson Timba and through its spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi, revealed that a commission of inquiry will investigate the training program, calling it "dubious."

"We are disturbed by a dubious programme compelling mayors of the alternative to attend a Zanu-PF School of Ideology training when it is public knowledge that not all mayors were elected through or under the Zanu-PF ticket. This further highlights the abuse of State institutions in the furtherance of the interests of Zanu-PF, a case of party-State conflation that all progressive forces must continue to challenge," said Mkwananzi.

The CCC has resolved to form a panel to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attendance of the mayors at the controversial training. The panel is expected to present its findings and recommendations to the party's national body, which will decide on further action.

In addition to condemning the training, CCC criticized Zanu-PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa for failing to deliver on their electoral promises. The party highlighted worsening economic conditions, including inflation, currency collapse, rising poverty, and unemployment.

The opposition also expressed concern over the deterioration of social services, particularly in healthcare, education, water, sanitation, and electricity.

"Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF are incapable of fulfilling any of their electoral promises, let alone resolving issues affecting the citizens on a daily basis," Mkwananzi stated.

He further pointed to the failure of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZIG) currency, escalating prices of essential goods, and the unpreparedness for drought as evidence of poor leadership. The opposition accused the ruling party of exacerbating the economic crisis through pervasive corruption, unrealistic policies, and a lack of political will.

"These are man-made conditions borne out of pervasive corruption, ambivalent and unrealistic policies, and lack of political will. It is evidence of the tragic failure of leadership on the part of Mnangagwa and his officials. Only a truly legitimate, citizen-centered government can resolve the challenges bedeviling our country," Mkwananzi concluded.

The CCC reiterated its call for urgent reforms and greater accountability to address Zimbabwe's mounting economic and social challenges.

Source - NewZimbabwe

