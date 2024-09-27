Latest News Editor's Choice


ZiG collapse linked to Mnangagwa SADC chairship?

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
During a recent Senate debate, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Senator Cecil Zvidzai urged Zimbabweans to confront uncomfortable truths about national issues impacting citizens' well-being. His remarks came as the country navigates President Emmerson Mnangagwa's new role as chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Zvidzai expressed concern over the misleading narratives propagated by certain government officials and members of the ruling party regarding critical issues, particularly government spending. He drew on a European parable about a king whose wife failed to tell him the unpleasant truth about his bad breath, emphasizing the importance of honesty, even when it is uncomfortable.

"The essence of patriotism lies in speaking the truth, even when it challenges those in power," Zvidzai stated. He criticized the current state of transparency surrounding major infrastructure projects, alleging corruption and overspending that ultimately burden taxpayers.

While acknowledging his respect for President Mnangagwa and his historical contributions to the fight for justice and human rights, Zvidzai remained steadfast in his commitment to truthfulness. "I am pleased that one of our own is now the leader of SADC. However, it is vital for us to say things as they are," he said.

Reflecting on historical injustices, Zvidzai recalled how vulnerable populations were displaced during the 1991 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) to create a favorable impression for foreign dignitaries. He expressed concern that similar actions are being repeated today, leading to unplanned settlements on the outskirts of Harare, such as Norton and Caledonia.

"The same sacrifice of ordinary people's rights happened before the SADC meeting," Zvidzai warned, urging against the repetition of such historical wrongs. He also highlighted the plight of 78 Zimbabweans currently imprisoned, suggesting their detention was politically motivated to appease foreign interests.

"These individuals are languishing in prison for no reason other than to look good to foreigners. It is a shame that we sacrifice important constitutional rights, such as the right to gather and speak out," he lamented.

Despite warnings regarding discussing matters still before the courts, Zvidzai pressed on, calling for accountability in government expenditure related to the SADC summit. He also raised concerns about the recent depreciation of the local currency, the ZiG, questioning whether there is a connection between the currency's collapse and the country's current political developments.

"Is it a coincidence that the ZiG has collapsed with the arrival of this chairpersonship? We must examine the broader socio-economic factors affecting the people of this country," Zvidzai asserted.

On the same day, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe announced a devaluation of the ZiG, adjusting its value from ZWG24 to 1 USD. This recent decline has left businesses in turmoil, with retailers expressing concerns about the sustainability of their operations amidst the economic uncertainty.

Zvidzai's calls for honesty and accountability resonate as Zimbabwe grapples with pressing national challenges and seeks a path forward that prioritizes the welfare of its citizens.


Source - NewZimbabwe

