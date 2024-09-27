Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

4 die in Roy-Chiredzi road accident

by Staff reporter
September 14, 2024
In a heartbreaking incident, four people lost their lives on September 14, 2024, when a Nissan Serena veered off the road and overturned along the Roy-Chiredzi road. The police confirmed the details of the accident on their official X account, stating that four other passengers sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Msiso Hospital.

The accident occurred at approximately 7:25 AM near the 60-kilometre peg. According to police reports, the vehicle, which was carrying eight passengers, lost control after the rear right tyre burst, leading to the tragic overturning of the vehicle. Four individuals died at the scene, while the injured passengers were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. As of the latest updates, the names of the deceased have not been disclosed, pending identification by their next of kin.

The Roy-Chiredzi road has gained notoriety in Masvingo Province due to a concerning number of accidents. On August 31, 2024, another accident occurred at the 867-kilometer peg when a driver named Caston Masara from Zaka failed to navigate a curve, resulting in his vehicle losing control and overturning. Tragically, Masara was ejected through the front windscreen and died at the scene.

Earlier in the year, on March 28, a significant accident also took place at the 30-kilometre peg along the Roy-Chiredzi road, where 55 passengers on an Inter Africa bus narrowly escaped death when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the bus to overturn.

Adding to the road's reputation for danger, it features a steep section known as "Perirendava," notorious for causing congestion and accidents as several haulage trucks often become stranded while attempting to navigate the steep incline.

Authorities are urging drivers to exercise caution and adhere to road safety regulations, particularly on this perilous stretch of road, in an effort to reduce the risk of future accidents.

