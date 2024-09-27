Man steals US$900 from girlfriend

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Bulawayo man, Nqabutho Ncube, 34, was sentenced to 18 months in jail after pleading guilty to stealing US$900 from his girlfriend, Nyasha Nyamasakura, 41. Ncube's theft and subsequent flight to South Africa drew attention, culminating in his appearance at the Bulawayo Magistrates Court.The court proceedings revealed that the theft occurred on April 12 in Makokoba, where Ncube and Nyamasakura had been living together for approximately two years. While Nyamasakura was at work, Ncube seized the opportunity to take the money from her home before leaving for South Africa.Upon returning home later that day, Nyamasakura attempted to contact Ncube, only to find that he was unreachable. Growing suspicious, she checked under the mattress for her money and discovered it was missing. In addition, she noted that Ncube's clothes were also gone.Concerned about the situation, Nyamasakura reported the theft to the police. Ncube was apprehended after returning from South Africa, where he had spent the stolen money.In court, Ncube was sentenced to 18 months in prison, but six months of the sentence were suspended on the condition of good behavior. Additionally, another six months were suspended provided that he restitutes the full amount to Nyamasakura by October 30. The remaining six months of his sentence were commuted to 410 hours of community service.The case highlights issues of trust and accountability in relationships, as well as the consequences of theft and betrayal.