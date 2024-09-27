Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF chicken project official defrauds Bulawayo residents

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago
A Bulawayo man, Philton Madlala Mguni, 66, has been accused of defrauding unsuspecting residents under the guise of being a Zanu-PF organiser for a women's chicken project. 
Mguni appeared before Magistrate Enert Muzembe on Wednesday, facing charges of theft and fraud, to which he pleaded not guilty. He has been remanded in custody until October 11.
The court heard that on March 23, Mguni approached Marvis Siziba along Herbert Chitepo Street, falsely claiming to be a Zanu-PF organiser for a chicken project. He allegedly convinced her to pay US$77, assuring her that the amount would cover expenses and transportation for 1,000 broiler chicks. However, Mguni failed to deliver the chicks.

On the same day, he allegedly targeted another victim, Sylvia Zikhali, requesting US$52 for another batch of 1,000 chicks. Zikhali complied, believing in his fraudulent scheme. Using this same method, Mguni is accused of deceiving several other women in Bulawayo, collecting various sums of money.

Frustrated by the lack of delivery and communication from Mguni, victims filed a police report, which ultimately led to his arrest. The case underscores the vulnerability of individuals seeking economic opportunities and highlights the prevalence of scams targeting community members in desperate circumstances.


Source - southern eye

