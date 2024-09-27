Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Football laws reinvented to decide outcomes of Bosso matches

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
In a heartfelt message to supporters, Highlanders FC Executive Chairman Col Mhlophe (Rtd) has acknowledged the challenging times the club is currently facing, describing the situation as "untenable." Mhlophe expressed concerns about what he perceives as a distortion of the laws of the game, which he claims are being "reinvented to decide outcomes of professional matches."

In light of these difficulties, Mhlophe has called upon all Highlanders fans and football enthusiasts to remain calm and united as the club navigates through these turbulent waters. "We are going through a challenging time as a club at the moment. The situation is untenable," he stated. "In the face of all this, let us choose higher ground."

Mhlophe emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, urging supporters to refrain from any forms of violence, whether verbal or physical. "We call upon all our supporters and football-loving members to maintain peace and to refrain from violence, verbally or physically. Let us stand together," he urged.

Highlanders FC, one of Zimbabwe's most storied football clubs, is no stranger to challenges, both on and off the field. As the team grapples with issues that threaten the integrity of the sport, Mhlophe's appeal for unity and calm serves as a reminder of the essential values of sportsmanship and community that the club embodies.

In these trying times, the club leadership remains committed to addressing the issues at hand while fostering a supportive environment for players and fans alike. The call for solidarity and peace reflects a broader desire to uphold the integrity of the beautiful game and ensure that football remains a source of joy and unity for all supporters..



Source - southern eye

Must Read

Chamisa's 'bereka mwana' candidate selection method haunts CCC

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Zanu-PF chicken project official defrauds Bulawayo residents

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Man steals US$900 from girlfriend

1 hr ago | 57 Views

4 die in Roy-Chiredzi road accident

1 hr ago | 40 Views

ZiG collapse linked to Mnangagwa SADC chairship?

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Controversy erupts over Harare's public toilet fees

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe resumes war victims' compensation after 26 years

1 hr ago | 31 Views

CCC to probe mayors who attended Herbert Chitepo School of ideology programme

1 hr ago | 20 Views

JSC ordered to release judges' public interviews results

1 hr ago | 16 Views

High Court rescinds Assemblies of God default judgment

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Dynamos suspends 3 members of its technical team

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Man severely assaults mother for refusing to give him money

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Man kills friend over stolen phone

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Couple kills child during fight

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa to deliver SONA

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Mayor Coltart criticises ZiG, after sharp devaluation

7 hrs ago | 887 Views

Sexagenarian killed in Mushurugwi dispute

14 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Cracking the code on forex trading: How does it really work?

14 hrs ago | 285 Views

A letter to my son

14 hrs ago | 375 Views

Of all the don'ts, send Mnangagwa begging UNGA for US$5.8b food aid for SADC; he’s eyeing 'pound of flesh' cut for himself

14 hrs ago | 405 Views

Why does Zimbabwe attract rogue Chinese investors?

14 hrs ago | 1717 Views

An Open Letter to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube

15 hrs ago | 634 Views

'Govt must adjust ZiG salaries following currency devaluation'

20 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Man fatally assaulted in compound dispute

20 hrs ago | 223 Views

South Africa judicial system is captured by white interests

21 hrs ago | 313 Views

MK Party criticizes Western Cape High Court's judicial overreach

22 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zambezi River Authority increases 2025 water allocation

22 hrs ago | 348 Views

RBZ raises bank policy rate to 35%

22 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Zimbabwean children stuck in Botswana reunited with parents

22 hrs ago | 488 Views

Farai Jere led PSL fines Bosso for refusing to accept a ghost penalty decision

22 hrs ago | 889 Views

SAA increases flights on Johannesburg-Harare route

22 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Chiwenga's wife attends Amhlophe High's 40th anniversary

22 hrs ago | 2886 Views

Man steals US$7 259, R10 000 blows it on cleansing ritual

22 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chamisa bounces back to active politics

23 hrs ago | 1977 Views

SA's Operation Vala Umgodi nets 3 Zimbabweans

23 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe's gold backed currency ZiG plummets by over 75%

23 hrs ago | 815 Views

Zimra goes after businesses rejecting ZiG

27 Sep 2024 at 12:29hrs | 760 Views

Captured judiciary delivers for DA

27 Sep 2024 at 10:59hrs | 500 Views

Bulawayo works to restore iconic clock tower with Swiss support

27 Sep 2024 at 10:54hrs | 508 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC were publicly sworn enemies

27 Sep 2024 at 10:42hrs | 886 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Sam Nujoma's son at State House

27 Sep 2024 at 10:37hrs | 561 Views

Hichilema showing his true colours

27 Sep 2024 at 09:42hrs | 1318 Views

Ramaphosa sold out the black man's struggle

27 Sep 2024 at 08:56hrs | 520 Views

Cosatu slams Ramaphosa's 'sellout' GNU government

27 Sep 2024 at 08:52hrs | 273 Views

Mnangagwa takes SADC's begging bowl to UN General Assembly

27 Sep 2024 at 08:30hrs | 279 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter shared meals with the dog in her father's house

27 Sep 2024 at 08:30hrs | 3653 Views

Steve Hanke celebrates the demise of Zimbabwe's ZiG

27 Sep 2024 at 08:28hrs | 11794 Views

Mafume accused of illegally pocketing prime land at Harare's expense

27 Sep 2024 at 08:28hrs | 324 Views

Zimbabwe aims to become a key blueberry supplier

27 Sep 2024 at 08:27hrs | 136 Views