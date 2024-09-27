Football laws reinvented to decide outcomes of Bosso matches

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a heartfelt message to supporters, Highlanders FC Executive Chairman Col Mhlophe (Rtd) has acknowledged the challenging times the club is currently facing, describing the situation as "untenable." Mhlophe expressed concerns about what he perceives as a distortion of the laws of the game, which he claims are being "reinvented to decide outcomes of professional matches."In light of these difficulties, Mhlophe has called upon all Highlanders fans and football enthusiasts to remain calm and united as the club navigates through these turbulent waters. "We are going through a challenging time as a club at the moment. The situation is untenable," he stated. "In the face of all this, let us choose higher ground."Mhlophe emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, urging supporters to refrain from any forms of violence, whether verbal or physical. "We call upon all our supporters and football-loving members to maintain peace and to refrain from violence, verbally or physically. Let us stand together," he urged.Highlanders FC, one of Zimbabwe's most storied football clubs, is no stranger to challenges, both on and off the field. As the team grapples with issues that threaten the integrity of the sport, Mhlophe's appeal for unity and calm serves as a reminder of the essential values of sportsmanship and community that the club embodies.In these trying times, the club leadership remains committed to addressing the issues at hand while fostering a supportive environment for players and fans alike. The call for solidarity and peace reflects a broader desire to uphold the integrity of the beautiful game and ensure that football remains a source of joy and unity for all supporters..