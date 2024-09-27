Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans outraged after RBZ devalues ZiG

by Staff reporter
58 secs ago | Views
A storm of outrage has swept across Zimbabwe following the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's (RBZ) shocking decision to devalue the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency by 75%. The drastic measure has ignited a wave of criticism from civil society groups, economists, and the general public, all voicing their concerns about the severe impact on everyday life and accusing the central bank and government of worsening economic hardships.

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) was among the first to respond, calling for immediate salary adjustments for workers in light of the devaluation. "Mthuli Ncube and the employing authorities should not wait to be told that since the ZiG has officially been devalued by 75%, the salary component in ZiG must automatically be adjusted. The stability of this Republic rests on the shoulders of workers," ARTUZ tweeted.

Critics on social media have expressed alarm over the ramifications for civil servants and pensioners. One user, @Vahombe07, highlighted that the devaluation means a civil servant earning 5,000 ZiG now effectively has only half that value. "School fees and prices of basic goods are set to skyrocket by almost 100% to counterbalance the devaluation," the user warned.

Outspoken commentator Prisca Mutema condemned the government's monetary policies, stating that the devaluation has further eroded public trust. "The black market players have received a go-ahead from the government to bury the ZiG," she cautioned, predicting a sharp rise in inflation rates by the end of the year. Mutema further speculated that the ZiG could plummet even further by December if the current trajectory continues.

Businessman and lawyer Tawanda Nyambirai questioned the credibility of the RBZ's actions, remarking, "The #ZiG is supposed to be anchored on gold. Since its introduction, the gold price has gone up significantly, yet the #ZiG has done the opposite. This devaluation undermines trust and creates the impression that the currency was anchored on lies."

Economist Gift Mugano urged the government to abandon the ZiG entirely and revert to the US dollar until economic fundamentals are restored. Meanwhile, Zanu PF sympathizer Kudzai Mutisi criticized the government's understanding of "gold backing," arguing that merely holding gold reserves without deploying them effectively is futile. "Filling a vault with gold and saying it's backing a currency won't create stability," he tweeted.

Retailers and businesses have also felt the brunt of the devaluation. Bertha Mwonzora, daughter of MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora, lamented that the government's actions are only fueling the black market. User @admiredube noted that the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has lost an equivalent of USD 1.9 billion in market capitalization, with further volatility expected in the coming days.

As the public sentiment reflects a deepening skepticism towards the government's economic policies, Matigari aptly summarized the prevailing mood: "This is playing with people's lives."

The RBZ's decision to increase interest rates and tighten monetary policy comes amid rising inflation, placing immense pressure on the central bank to stabilize the economy. However, many Zimbabweans view the devaluation as a severe blow to the already embattled ZiG currency, leaving them questioning the efficacy of the government's monetary strategies.kurigo

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Football laws reinvented to decide outcomes of Bosso matches

55 mins ago | 36 Views

Chamisa's 'bereka mwana' candidate selection method haunts CCC

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF chicken project official defrauds Bulawayo residents

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Man steals US$900 from girlfriend

1 hr ago | 59 Views

4 die in Roy-Chiredzi road accident

1 hr ago | 44 Views

ZiG collapse linked to Mnangagwa SADC chairship?

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Controversy erupts over Harare's public toilet fees

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe resumes war victims' compensation after 26 years

1 hr ago | 32 Views

CCC to probe mayors who attended Herbert Chitepo School of ideology programme

1 hr ago | 20 Views

JSC ordered to release judges' public interviews results

1 hr ago | 17 Views

High Court rescinds Assemblies of God default judgment

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Dynamos suspends 3 members of its technical team

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Man severely assaults mother for refusing to give him money

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Man kills friend over stolen phone

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Couple kills child during fight

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa to deliver SONA

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Mayor Coltart criticises ZiG, after sharp devaluation

7 hrs ago | 891 Views

Sexagenarian killed in Mushurugwi dispute

14 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Cracking the code on forex trading: How does it really work?

14 hrs ago | 287 Views

A letter to my son

14 hrs ago | 375 Views

Of all the don'ts, send Mnangagwa begging UNGA for US$5.8b food aid for SADC; he’s eyeing 'pound of flesh' cut for himself

14 hrs ago | 406 Views

Why does Zimbabwe attract rogue Chinese investors?

15 hrs ago | 1727 Views

An Open Letter to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube

15 hrs ago | 635 Views

'Govt must adjust ZiG salaries following currency devaluation'

20 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Man fatally assaulted in compound dispute

20 hrs ago | 223 Views

South Africa judicial system is captured by white interests

21 hrs ago | 313 Views

MK Party criticizes Western Cape High Court's judicial overreach

22 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zambezi River Authority increases 2025 water allocation

22 hrs ago | 349 Views

RBZ raises bank policy rate to 35%

22 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Zimbabwean children stuck in Botswana reunited with parents

22 hrs ago | 488 Views

Farai Jere led PSL fines Bosso for refusing to accept a ghost penalty decision

22 hrs ago | 894 Views

SAA increases flights on Johannesburg-Harare route

22 hrs ago | 2040 Views

Chiwenga's wife attends Amhlophe High's 40th anniversary

22 hrs ago | 2903 Views

Man steals US$7 259, R10 000 blows it on cleansing ritual

22 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chamisa bounces back to active politics

23 hrs ago | 1983 Views

SA's Operation Vala Umgodi nets 3 Zimbabweans

23 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe's gold backed currency ZiG plummets by over 75%

24 hrs ago | 815 Views

Zimra goes after businesses rejecting ZiG

27 Sep 2024 at 12:29hrs | 760 Views

Captured judiciary delivers for DA

27 Sep 2024 at 10:59hrs | 500 Views

Bulawayo works to restore iconic clock tower with Swiss support

27 Sep 2024 at 10:54hrs | 508 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC were publicly sworn enemies

27 Sep 2024 at 10:42hrs | 887 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Sam Nujoma's son at State House

27 Sep 2024 at 10:37hrs | 561 Views

Hichilema showing his true colours

27 Sep 2024 at 09:42hrs | 1319 Views

Ramaphosa sold out the black man's struggle

27 Sep 2024 at 08:56hrs | 520 Views

Cosatu slams Ramaphosa's 'sellout' GNU government

27 Sep 2024 at 08:52hrs | 273 Views

Mnangagwa takes SADC's begging bowl to UN General Assembly

27 Sep 2024 at 08:30hrs | 279 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter shared meals with the dog in her father's house

27 Sep 2024 at 08:30hrs | 3653 Views

Steve Hanke celebrates the demise of Zimbabwe's ZiG

27 Sep 2024 at 08:28hrs | 11812 Views

Mafume accused of illegally pocketing prime land at Harare's expense

27 Sep 2024 at 08:28hrs | 324 Views