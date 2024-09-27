Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zille warns ANC of Ramaphosa

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago | Views
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has laid down the gauntlet and demanded the reinstatement of Cilliers Brink as Tshwane mayor.

After holding the mayoral office in the City of Tshwane since March 2023, Brink was ousted by a vote of 120 councillors in a council sitting on Thursday, with 87 councillors opposing the motion of no confidence against him.

Loud cheers and ululation engulfed the City of Tshwane municipal offices as employees celebrated the ousting of Brink.

DA Ultimatum

However, DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has warned the African National Congress (ANC) to bring back Brink, or the party won't entertain any talks of ensuring stability in other hung metros ahead of the 2026 municipal elections.

Zille made the ultimatum in a letter dated 27 September to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and the party's lead coalition negotiator, David Makhura, according to News24.

Zille described his removal as a "seismic event in the short life of the national unity government".

She said discussions on "achieving stability" in Tshwane and retaining Brink as mayor had been ongoing for a while.

"The reason is that the [Panyaza] Lesufi faction rules Gauteng, and they ignore their national leadership. The other reason is that ActionSA betrayed the coalition.

"I am aware of the significant efforts you both made over the past two weeks to persuade your Gauteng colleagues to facilitate a wide-ranging ‘stability pact' involving a range of hung metro councils in the run-up to the local government elections in 2026," Zille wrote in the letter.

Earlier in the week, Zille said the removal of Brink would be a "tragedy."

"This is a tragedy, not only for South Africa but also for the government of national unity. The irony is that the motion has been brought against Cilliers not because he's doing badly, but because he is doing well."

Zille said "history will judge them very harshly".

'DA sowing divisions'

However, the ANC in Gauteng on Friday accused the DA of wanting to sow divisions between the provincial executive committee (PEC) and national executive committee (NEC).

Gauteng secretary TK Nciza said on numerous occasions, the DA has "sought to cement a narrative of disunity within the ANC."

"It has desperately sought to position the ANC Gauteng PEC as a rogue structure that is perpetually contradicting the posture of the NEC.

"This dangerous, albeit intentional characterisation is done with the intention to malign the ANC leadership in Gauteng and to single out the ANC Gauteng provincial Chairperson comrade Panyaza Lesufi and the Provincial Secretary comrade Thembinkosi ‘TK' Nciza as rebels," he said.

Nciza claimed that the DA "throttles" the ANC in the Western Cape legislature, the City of Cape Town, and other municipalities.

"Yet no single ANC leader has labelled them as working against the GNU even when they treat the colored, Indian and black Communities in the Western Cape as second class citizens of our country.

"We also call upon the leadership of the DA to reveal the names of the local and national leaders it meets nicodemously outside the leadership of the ANC in Gauteng as we are certain that such is plain illusionary. It is quite clear that the DA is convinced that the ANC is in a grand coalition with them as a party," Nciza said.
New mayor

The Tshwane council now has 14 working days to elect a new mayor, according to council speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana.

DA Gauteng leader Msimanga on Friday said the party would field Brink as its Tshwane mayoral candidate while ActionSA is set to field Tshwane Deputy Mayor Nasiphi Moya for the mayoral post.

Source - citizen

Must Read

Affordable apartment options in Dubai for Zimbabwean Investors

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zimbabweans outraged after RBZ devalues ZiG

8 hrs ago | 2424 Views

Football laws reinvented to decide outcomes of Bosso matches

9 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa's 'bereka mwana' candidate selection method haunts CCC

9 hrs ago | 841 Views

Zanu-PF chicken project official defrauds Bulawayo residents

9 hrs ago | 278 Views

Man steals US$900 from girlfriend

9 hrs ago | 541 Views

4 die in Roy-Chiredzi road accident

9 hrs ago | 505 Views

ZiG collapse linked to Mnangagwa SADC chairship?

9 hrs ago | 974 Views

Controversy erupts over Harare's public toilet fees

9 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zimbabwe resumes war victims' compensation after 26 years

9 hrs ago | 167 Views

CCC to probe mayors who attended Herbert Chitepo School of ideology programme

9 hrs ago | 104 Views

JSC ordered to release judges' public interviews results

9 hrs ago | 61 Views

High Court rescinds Assemblies of God default judgment

9 hrs ago | 63 Views

Dynamos suspends 3 members of its technical team

9 hrs ago | 80 Views

Man severely assaults mother for refusing to give him money

9 hrs ago | 90 Views

Man kills friend over stolen phone

9 hrs ago | 236 Views

Couple kills child during fight

9 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa to deliver SONA

9 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mayor Coltart criticises ZiG, after sharp devaluation

14 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Sexagenarian killed in Mushurugwi dispute

22 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Cracking the code on forex trading: How does it really work?

22 hrs ago | 349 Views

A letter to my son

22 hrs ago | 402 Views

Of all the don'ts, send Mnangagwa begging UNGA for US$5.8b food aid for SADC; he’s eyeing 'pound of flesh' cut for himself

22 hrs ago | 479 Views

Why does Zimbabwe attract rogue Chinese investors?

22 hrs ago | 2157 Views

An Open Letter to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube

22 hrs ago | 700 Views

'Govt must adjust ZiG salaries following currency devaluation'

27 Sep 2024 at 17:52hrs | 1388 Views

Man fatally assaulted in compound dispute

27 Sep 2024 at 17:41hrs | 232 Views

South Africa judicial system is captured by white interests

27 Sep 2024 at 16:20hrs | 323 Views

MK Party criticizes Western Cape High Court's judicial overreach

27 Sep 2024 at 15:52hrs | 260 Views

Zambezi River Authority increases 2025 water allocation

27 Sep 2024 at 15:42hrs | 375 Views

RBZ raises bank policy rate to 35%

27 Sep 2024 at 15:29hrs | 1194 Views

Zimbabwean children stuck in Botswana reunited with parents

27 Sep 2024 at 15:29hrs | 533 Views

Farai Jere led PSL fines Bosso for refusing to accept a ghost penalty decision

27 Sep 2024 at 15:28hrs | 996 Views

SAA increases flights on Johannesburg-Harare route

27 Sep 2024 at 15:24hrs | 2311 Views

Chiwenga's wife attends Amhlophe High's 40th anniversary

27 Sep 2024 at 15:23hrs | 4337 Views

Man steals US$7 259, R10 000 blows it on cleansing ritual

27 Sep 2024 at 15:22hrs | 207 Views

Chamisa bounces back to active politics

27 Sep 2024 at 14:13hrs | 2226 Views

SA's Operation Vala Umgodi nets 3 Zimbabweans

27 Sep 2024 at 14:03hrs | 228 Views

Zimbabwe's gold backed currency ZiG plummets by over 75%

27 Sep 2024 at 13:56hrs | 858 Views

Zimra goes after businesses rejecting ZiG

27 Sep 2024 at 12:29hrs | 930 Views

Captured judiciary delivers for DA

27 Sep 2024 at 10:59hrs | 505 Views

Bulawayo works to restore iconic clock tower with Swiss support

27 Sep 2024 at 10:54hrs | 521 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC were publicly sworn enemies

27 Sep 2024 at 10:42hrs | 948 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Sam Nujoma's son at State House

27 Sep 2024 at 10:37hrs | 588 Views

Hichilema showing his true colours

27 Sep 2024 at 09:42hrs | 1390 Views

Ramaphosa sold out the black man's struggle

27 Sep 2024 at 08:56hrs | 527 Views

Cosatu slams Ramaphosa's 'sellout' GNU government

27 Sep 2024 at 08:52hrs | 275 Views

Mnangagwa takes SADC's begging bowl to UN General Assembly

27 Sep 2024 at 08:30hrs | 283 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter shared meals with the dog in her father's house

27 Sep 2024 at 08:30hrs | 3708 Views