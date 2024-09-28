Latest News Editor's Choice


Daisy wanted to shoot Oliver Mtukudzi

by Staff reporter
Tuku's wife, Daisy, in 2014 revealed sensational secrets about her fights with the superstar, particularly the incident when she wanted to shoot Zimbabwe's international music icon, after he denied paternity of an alleged secret son named Selby Tapiwa Mtukudzi, although Daisy herself took Mtukudzi from his first wife Melody Murape (Selmor and Sandra's mother)

Daisy says women throw themselves at her man and harass her because they want to get Tuku away from her.

She believes she is now sick with hypertension triggered by worry.

The revelations are contained in an upcoming explosive book, Tuku Backstage, written by Tuku's former publicist and veteran journalist, Shepherd Mutamba.

Now read on, the extracts from the chapter ‘‘Wife Daisy'', in her own words:

"When it comes to Tuku's secret children, I was never told about Sybil. Nobody told me about her. Men have these promiscuous relationships in private.

"I think Sybil's mother worked in a hair salon in Harare and met Tuku in Mazowe where he was performing.

"A cousin sister, who lived in Mazowe, said she understood there was a child thought to be Tuku's daughter living in Mazowe.

"When I asked Tuku about it, he first denied any knowledge of Sybil.

(Sam, Tuku's son with Daisy was born in 1988 and Sybil in 1989).

"Tuku had a fight with Sybil's mother, at Skyline Motel, (located south of Harare but now defunct) and his shirt was torn and he hid it for a long time.

"One day, I saw the shirt and asked why it was torn and he said ‘aaah…I wanted to throw it away and I wanted to tell you but I was afraid'.

"He said he had been in a fight with a woman who had phoned me earlier, claiming to be his girlfriend and the case was being handled by police.

"Anonymous women phoned me all the time (claiming to be Tuku's girlfriends). All my life, I have been getting such calls up to this day (2013).

"I heard that the woman died. Tuku said Sybil's mother had insisted that Sybil was his child and he was thinking of taking her in to live in Highfield (in Harare) at Tuku's childhood home.

"Sybil was the only child, outside wedlock, that Tuku admitted paternity and he went to my uncles and said he would do anything for me for the sake of Sybil, now that Sybil's mother had died. And he bought me a BMW, to say sorry, for having Sybil outside wedlock.

"It was then that I accepted Sybil in the family.

When Sam died (2010), I then heard about another child called Selby.

"Tuku akatsika madziro akati haamuzive (Tuku vehemently denied paternity).

"He said he would have told me if Selby was his son.

"I asked him how Selby got birth registration in his name (Tuku's name) and he said he didn't know.

"Whether Selby is Tuku's son or not, I don't know. If Tuku is denying the issue, what can I do?

"Of course, we have been together for 32 years, 31 if I remove the year we had problems and divorced.

"But there are times when I feel tired. I will die in the midst of these problems.

"I didn't have hypertension, now I am sick because of these problems.

"Tuku knows that I am strict but I love him and he respects me although he does some things.

"People think I am cheeky, I don't know about that. But sometimes I get angry.

"I am forthright, I speak my mind. But Tuku hides too many things in his heart and I am sure that makes him sick.

‘‘I wanted to shoot Tuku. I have a firearm. I don't like people who twist me and lie to me.

Tuku's first wife, Melody, recollects dating the superstar in 1978 and their subsequent marriage.

Melody describes their union as a marriage made in heaven and how she was loved and spoiled but "betrayed" when another woman arrived on the scene and stole Tuku's heart.

*One wonders why Daisy felt betrayed  by Tuku and wanted to be violent yet she herself dated Tuku and got pregnant  when he was a married man to Melody Murape?

Source - nehanda radio

