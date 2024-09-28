Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Clement Magwaza to launch his 15th album in November

by Staff reporter
55 mins ago | Views
Renowned Tshibilika/Rhumba artist Clement Magwaza, known for his vibrant and energetic performances, has officially announced the release of his highly anticipated 15th album, Isiphala Sengqondo. Set to launch in mid-November, the album promises to captivate fans across Southern Africa.

Speaking about his milestone achievement, Magwaza shared, "After 25 years in the music industry, this is my 15th album. I have a sequence of releasing an album every year during the festive season. This upcoming album has seven tracks, and I believe fans will enjoy dancing and listening to it."

In keeping with his tradition of releasing new music to celebrate the festive season, Magwaza revealed that special launch shows would be organized for fans in Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Botswana. “Updates on these shows will be posted on my fan page on Facebook,” he added.

The Take Take hitmaker also revealed that his son, Mimiza Junior, is set to make his debut in the music scene with the launch of his own album later this year, signaling the continuation of the family’s musical legacy.

Magwaza’s announcement comes shortly after he celebrated his 25th anniversary in the music industry last Saturday. The event, held at The Leisure Hub in Bulawayo, was a star-studded affair featuring performances from celebrated artists like Mlambos Express Band, Godolude, Dziba Le Mvula, Pah AKA Stambo, and Jaycee (Mr Ungayithi Vuu).

Magwaza’s contribution to Tshibilika and Rhumba music has earned him a dedicated fanbase across the region, and anticipation is high for his latest musical offering, Isiphala Sengqondo. Fans can look forward to another festive season soundtracked by the iconic beats and rhythms that have made him a household name.



Source - The Sunday News

Must Read

Retired Justice Sello Nare dies

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF, opposition and the road to 2028

30 mins ago | 4 Views

Rugeje survives near-fatal bizarre car accident

30 mins ago | 14 Views

Matabeleland has the highest number of widows in Zimbabwe

31 mins ago | 4 Views

War veterans company in turmoil

32 mins ago | 4 Views

Sikhala warns Mnangagwa

32 mins ago | 7 Views

'Zimbabwe lagging in AI adoption'

33 mins ago | 9 Views

Young Warriors secure convincing victory in COSAFA Cup

34 mins ago | 1 Views

CCC councillor petitioned to withdraw 'false' statements

35 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe pursues legal action over confiscated fire tenders in Lithuania

36 mins ago | 7 Views

Ramaphosa praises Zimbabwe as freedom fighters' remains return

38 mins ago | 7 Views

Selmor Mtukudzi battles depression amid ongoing family feud

38 mins ago | 21 Views

Musona , Nees in comeback talks

39 mins ago | 12 Views

Harare lawyer arrested for alleged fraudulent property sale

40 mins ago | 16 Views

Mafume, Chisango in nasty bust-up

41 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe expands e-passport services with new centres abroad

43 mins ago | 9 Views

Military wedding sets Bulawayo alight

44 mins ago | 39 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 set for scheduled maintenance

45 mins ago | 13 Views

Lupane benefits from ZNA medical outreach

45 mins ago | 10 Views

Fight for Gwanda mine escalates amid bribery allegations

46 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe wheat harvesting intensifies

49 mins ago | 15 Views

Bosso fall at Mandava despite brave second-half comeback

50 mins ago | 14 Views

Dynamos house in a mess again

51 mins ago | 12 Views

Bulawayo twins make waves in Zimbabwe rugby scene

51 mins ago | 20 Views

City of Bulawayo to launch CCtv surveillance in CBD

54 mins ago | 23 Views

Daisy wanted to shoot Oliver Mtukudzi

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zille warns ANC of Ramaphosa

16 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Affordable apartment options in Dubai for Zimbabwean Investors

16 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabweans outraged after RBZ devalues ZiG

23 hrs ago | 4406 Views

Football laws reinvented to decide outcomes of Bosso matches

23 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Chamisa's 'bereka mwana' candidate selection method haunts CCC

24 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Zanu-PF chicken project official defrauds Bulawayo residents

24 hrs ago | 589 Views

Man steals US$900 from girlfriend

24 hrs ago | 1005 Views

4 die in Roy-Chiredzi road accident

24 hrs ago | 737 Views

ZiG collapse linked to Mnangagwa SADC chairship?

24 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Controversy erupts over Harare's public toilet fees

24 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Zimbabwe resumes war victims' compensation after 26 years

24 hrs ago | 274 Views

CCC to probe mayors who attended Herbert Chitepo School of ideology programme

24 hrs ago | 199 Views

JSC ordered to release judges' public interviews results

24 hrs ago | 134 Views

High Court rescinds Assemblies of God default judgment

24 hrs ago | 120 Views

Dynamos suspends 3 members of its technical team

24 hrs ago | 147 Views

Man severely assaults mother for refusing to give him money

24 hrs ago | 166 Views

Man kills friend over stolen phone

24 hrs ago | 305 Views

Couple kills child during fight

24 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa to deliver SONA

24 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mayor Coltart criticises ZiG, after sharp devaluation

28 Sep 2024 at 06:48hrs | 1520 Views

Sexagenarian killed in Mushurugwi dispute

27 Sep 2024 at 23:25hrs | 1148 Views

Cracking the code on forex trading: How does it really work?

27 Sep 2024 at 23:12hrs | 397 Views

A letter to my son

27 Sep 2024 at 23:06hrs | 429 Views