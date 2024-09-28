Clement Magwaza to launch his 15th album in November

News / National

by Staff reporter

Renowned Tshibilika/Rhumba artist Clement Magwaza, known for his vibrant and energetic performances, has officially announced the release of his highly anticipated 15th album, Isiphala Sengqondo. Set to launch in mid-November, the album promises to captivate fans across Southern Africa.Speaking about his milestone achievement, Magwaza shared, "After 25 years in the music industry, this is my 15th album. I have a sequence of releasing an album every year during the festive season. This upcoming album has seven tracks, and I believe fans will enjoy dancing and listening to it."In keeping with his tradition of releasing new music to celebrate the festive season, Magwaza revealed that special launch shows would be organized for fans in Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Botswana. “Updates on these shows will be posted on my fan page on Facebook,” he added.The Take Take hitmaker also revealed that his son, Mimiza Junior, is set to make his debut in the music scene with the launch of his own album later this year, signaling the continuation of the family’s musical legacy.Magwaza’s announcement comes shortly after he celebrated his 25th anniversary in the music industry last Saturday. The event, held at The Leisure Hub in Bulawayo, was a star-studded affair featuring performances from celebrated artists like Mlambos Express Band, Godolude, Dziba Le Mvula, Pah AKA Stambo, and Jaycee (Mr Ungayithi Vuu).Magwaza’s contribution to Tshibilika and Rhumba music has earned him a dedicated fanbase across the region, and anticipation is high for his latest musical offering, Isiphala Sengqondo. Fans can look forward to another festive season soundtracked by the iconic beats and rhythms that have made him a household name.