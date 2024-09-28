City of Bulawayo to launch CCtv surveillance in CBD

News / National

The City of Bulawayo is set to officially launch a comprehensive CCTV surveillance system across the Central Business District (CBD) on Tuesday, October 1. This initiative aims to enhance safety and improve traffic monitoring within the bustling city center.In collaboration with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and various stakeholders, the installation of surveillance cameras will allow authorities to monitor streets for criminal activities and regulate traffic, particularly at robot-controlled intersections. The project is part of ongoing efforts to modernize security and ensure efficient law enforcement in key areas of the city.City officials have highlighted the potential benefits of the system, noting that the CCTV cameras will play a pivotal role in crime prevention, traffic management, and overall public safety. The real-time footage from the cameras will assist law enforcement agencies in responding swiftly to incidents, as well as providing valuable evidence for investigations.Stakeholders involved in the project, including businesses and civic organizations, have expressed support for the initiative, viewing it as a step forward in fostering a safer and more secure environment for both residents and visitors in Bulawayo.Further details about the coverage area and future expansion plans are expected to be revealed during the launch event.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube speaks about the launch: