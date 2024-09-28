Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

City of Bulawayo to launch CCtv surveillance in CBD

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago | Views
The City of Bulawayo is set to officially launch a comprehensive CCTV surveillance system across the Central Business District (CBD) on Tuesday, October 1. This initiative aims to enhance safety and improve traffic monitoring within the bustling city center.

In collaboration with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and various stakeholders, the installation of surveillance cameras will allow authorities to monitor streets for criminal activities and regulate traffic, particularly at robot-controlled intersections. The project is part of ongoing efforts to modernize security and ensure efficient law enforcement in key areas of the city.

City officials have highlighted the potential benefits of the system, noting that the CCTV cameras will play a pivotal role in crime prevention, traffic management, and overall public safety. The real-time footage from the cameras will assist law enforcement agencies in responding swiftly to incidents, as well as providing valuable evidence for investigations.

Stakeholders involved in the project, including businesses and civic organizations, have expressed support for the initiative, viewing it as a step forward in fostering a safer and more secure environment for both residents and visitors in Bulawayo.

Further details about the coverage area and future expansion plans are expected to be revealed during the launch event.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube speaks about the launch:





Source - The Sunday News

Must Read

Retired Justice Sello Nare dies

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF, opposition and the road to 2028

30 mins ago | 4 Views

Rugeje survives near-fatal bizarre car accident

30 mins ago | 14 Views

Matabeleland has the highest number of widows in Zimbabwe

31 mins ago | 4 Views

War veterans company in turmoil

32 mins ago | 4 Views

Sikhala warns Mnangagwa

32 mins ago | 7 Views

'Zimbabwe lagging in AI adoption'

33 mins ago | 9 Views

Young Warriors secure convincing victory in COSAFA Cup

34 mins ago | 1 Views

CCC councillor petitioned to withdraw 'false' statements

35 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe pursues legal action over confiscated fire tenders in Lithuania

36 mins ago | 7 Views

Ramaphosa praises Zimbabwe as freedom fighters' remains return

38 mins ago | 7 Views

Selmor Mtukudzi battles depression amid ongoing family feud

38 mins ago | 21 Views

Musona , Nees in comeback talks

39 mins ago | 12 Views

Harare lawyer arrested for alleged fraudulent property sale

40 mins ago | 16 Views

Mafume, Chisango in nasty bust-up

41 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe expands e-passport services with new centres abroad

43 mins ago | 9 Views

Military wedding sets Bulawayo alight

44 mins ago | 39 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 set for scheduled maintenance

45 mins ago | 13 Views

Lupane benefits from ZNA medical outreach

45 mins ago | 10 Views

Fight for Gwanda mine escalates amid bribery allegations

46 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe wheat harvesting intensifies

49 mins ago | 15 Views

Bosso fall at Mandava despite brave second-half comeback

50 mins ago | 14 Views

Dynamos house in a mess again

51 mins ago | 12 Views

Bulawayo twins make waves in Zimbabwe rugby scene

51 mins ago | 20 Views

Clement Magwaza to launch his 15th album in November

55 mins ago | 11 Views

Daisy wanted to shoot Oliver Mtukudzi

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zille warns ANC of Ramaphosa

16 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Affordable apartment options in Dubai for Zimbabwean Investors

16 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabweans outraged after RBZ devalues ZiG

23 hrs ago | 4406 Views

Football laws reinvented to decide outcomes of Bosso matches

23 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Chamisa's 'bereka mwana' candidate selection method haunts CCC

24 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Zanu-PF chicken project official defrauds Bulawayo residents

24 hrs ago | 589 Views

Man steals US$900 from girlfriend

24 hrs ago | 1005 Views

4 die in Roy-Chiredzi road accident

24 hrs ago | 737 Views

ZiG collapse linked to Mnangagwa SADC chairship?

24 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Controversy erupts over Harare's public toilet fees

24 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Zimbabwe resumes war victims' compensation after 26 years

24 hrs ago | 274 Views

CCC to probe mayors who attended Herbert Chitepo School of ideology programme

24 hrs ago | 199 Views

JSC ordered to release judges' public interviews results

24 hrs ago | 134 Views

High Court rescinds Assemblies of God default judgment

24 hrs ago | 120 Views

Dynamos suspends 3 members of its technical team

24 hrs ago | 147 Views

Man severely assaults mother for refusing to give him money

24 hrs ago | 166 Views

Man kills friend over stolen phone

24 hrs ago | 305 Views

Couple kills child during fight

24 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa to deliver SONA

24 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mayor Coltart criticises ZiG, after sharp devaluation

28 Sep 2024 at 06:48hrs | 1520 Views

Sexagenarian killed in Mushurugwi dispute

27 Sep 2024 at 23:25hrs | 1148 Views

Cracking the code on forex trading: How does it really work?

27 Sep 2024 at 23:12hrs | 397 Views

A letter to my son

27 Sep 2024 at 23:06hrs | 429 Views