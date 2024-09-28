Bulawayo twins make waves in Zimbabwe rugby scene

News / National

The dream of many young athletes is to one day play alongside their siblings at the highest level of their sport. Rugby, in particular, has a rich history of sibling duos leaving an indelible mark on the game. From New Zealand's renowned Barrett brothers - Beauden, Jordie, and Scott - to Zimbabwe's own legends, Richard and Kennedy Tsimba, sibling partnerships have added a special dynamic to the sport.Zimbabwe is now witnessing the rise of another set of talented brothers: Emilio and Ethan Wilson. The 24-year-old twins, who play for the Matabeleland Warriors, are making waves in the local rugby scene and are being tipped for greatness. Ethan, a dynamic scrumhalf, and Emilio, a fearless fullback, have already established themselves as key players for their team. The brothers were recently part of the Bulawayo Select team that faced Zimbabwe A in a historic match at Hartsfield Rugby Grounds on September 14.In an interview with Zimpapers Sports Hub, the Wilson brothers opened up about their unique bond and passion for rugby. "Emilio and I have played together since primary school, and I think we have a golden bond. I don't even need to look for him on the field—I just know where he is," said Ethan. "We've been doing this for a long time, and it's something special to have him by my side. We push each other to be better every day."Emilio echoed similar sentiments: "My brother is a phenomenal rugby player, and he's my biggest inspiration. We complement each other on the field. We've played together for so long that we instinctively know how to play off each other's strengths."While their individual skills shine on the field, the Wilson brothers are quick to credit their success to their family, especially their father, whose passion for rugby inspired them to take up the sport at an early age. "Our dad has always been our biggest supporter," Ethan shared. "He got us into rugby in Grade Three, and he's been behind us ever since. Our mom has also never missed a game."Both Emilio and Ethan have lofty ambitions. Ethan has already gained valuable experience playing for Zimbabwe's junior teams, including three consecutive Under-20 call-ups, and playing in South Africa's competitive Craven Week, Varsity Shield, and Currie Cup tournaments. Despite suffering injuries, he remains determined to wear Zimbabwe's iconic green and white Sables jersey. "Playing for the Sables would be the ultimate goal," Ethan said. "I'm still young, and I'm working hard to make that dream a reality."Emilio shares the same drive to represent his country on the international stage. "I've always wanted to make the Sables team. Most people underestimate me because of my size, but rugby isn't just about size, and I've proven that time and time again."As the Wilson brothers continue to make their mark in local rugby, their story of sibling strength, perseverance, and shared ambition has inspired many. With their talent and determination, they are set to become Zimbabwe's next big sporting brothers, following in the footsteps of the great sibling duos that have come before them.