Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo twins make waves in Zimbabwe rugby scene

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
The dream of many young athletes is to one day play alongside their siblings at the highest level of their sport. Rugby, in particular, has a rich history of sibling duos leaving an indelible mark on the game. From New Zealand's renowned Barrett brothers - Beauden, Jordie, and Scott - to Zimbabwe's own legends, Richard and Kennedy Tsimba, sibling partnerships have added a special dynamic to the sport.

Zimbabwe is now witnessing the rise of another set of talented brothers: Emilio and Ethan Wilson. The 24-year-old twins, who play for the Matabeleland Warriors, are making waves in the local rugby scene and are being tipped for greatness. Ethan, a dynamic scrumhalf, and Emilio, a fearless fullback, have already established themselves as key players for their team. The brothers were recently part of the Bulawayo Select team that faced Zimbabwe A in a historic match at Hartsfield Rugby Grounds on September 14.

In an interview with Zimpapers Sports Hub, the Wilson brothers opened up about their unique bond and passion for rugby. "Emilio and I have played together since primary school, and I think we have a golden bond. I don't even need to look for him on the field—I just know where he is," said Ethan. "We've been doing this for a long time, and it's something special to have him by my side. We push each other to be better every day."

Emilio echoed similar sentiments: "My brother is a phenomenal rugby player, and he's my biggest inspiration. We complement each other on the field. We've played together for so long that we instinctively know how to play off each other's strengths."

While their individual skills shine on the field, the Wilson brothers are quick to credit their success to their family, especially their father, whose passion for rugby inspired them to take up the sport at an early age. "Our dad has always been our biggest supporter," Ethan shared. "He got us into rugby in Grade Three, and he's been behind us ever since. Our mom has also never missed a game."

Both Emilio and Ethan have lofty ambitions. Ethan has already gained valuable experience playing for Zimbabwe's junior teams, including three consecutive Under-20 call-ups, and playing in South Africa's competitive Craven Week, Varsity Shield, and Currie Cup tournaments. Despite suffering injuries, he remains determined to wear Zimbabwe's iconic green and white Sables jersey. "Playing for the Sables would be the ultimate goal," Ethan said. "I'm still young, and I'm working hard to make that dream a reality."

Emilio shares the same drive to represent his country on the international stage. "I've always wanted to make the Sables team. Most people underestimate me because of my size, but rugby isn't just about size, and I've proven that time and time again."

As the Wilson brothers continue to make their mark in local rugby, their story of sibling strength, perseverance, and shared ambition has inspired many. With their talent and determination, they are set to become Zimbabwe's next big sporting brothers, following in the footsteps of the great sibling duos that have come before them.

Source - The Sunday News

Must Read

Retired Justice Sello Nare dies

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF, opposition and the road to 2028

30 mins ago | 4 Views

Rugeje survives near-fatal bizarre car accident

30 mins ago | 14 Views

Matabeleland has the highest number of widows in Zimbabwe

31 mins ago | 4 Views

War veterans company in turmoil

32 mins ago | 4 Views

Sikhala warns Mnangagwa

32 mins ago | 7 Views

'Zimbabwe lagging in AI adoption'

33 mins ago | 9 Views

Young Warriors secure convincing victory in COSAFA Cup

34 mins ago | 1 Views

CCC councillor petitioned to withdraw 'false' statements

35 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe pursues legal action over confiscated fire tenders in Lithuania

36 mins ago | 7 Views

Ramaphosa praises Zimbabwe as freedom fighters' remains return

38 mins ago | 7 Views

Selmor Mtukudzi battles depression amid ongoing family feud

38 mins ago | 21 Views

Musona , Nees in comeback talks

39 mins ago | 12 Views

Harare lawyer arrested for alleged fraudulent property sale

40 mins ago | 16 Views

Mafume, Chisango in nasty bust-up

41 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe expands e-passport services with new centres abroad

43 mins ago | 9 Views

Military wedding sets Bulawayo alight

44 mins ago | 39 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 set for scheduled maintenance

45 mins ago | 13 Views

Lupane benefits from ZNA medical outreach

45 mins ago | 10 Views

Fight for Gwanda mine escalates amid bribery allegations

46 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe wheat harvesting intensifies

49 mins ago | 15 Views

Bosso fall at Mandava despite brave second-half comeback

50 mins ago | 14 Views

Dynamos house in a mess again

51 mins ago | 12 Views

City of Bulawayo to launch CCtv surveillance in CBD

54 mins ago | 23 Views

Clement Magwaza to launch his 15th album in November

55 mins ago | 11 Views

Daisy wanted to shoot Oliver Mtukudzi

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zille warns ANC of Ramaphosa

16 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Affordable apartment options in Dubai for Zimbabwean Investors

16 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabweans outraged after RBZ devalues ZiG

23 hrs ago | 4406 Views

Football laws reinvented to decide outcomes of Bosso matches

23 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Chamisa's 'bereka mwana' candidate selection method haunts CCC

24 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Zanu-PF chicken project official defrauds Bulawayo residents

24 hrs ago | 589 Views

Man steals US$900 from girlfriend

24 hrs ago | 1005 Views

4 die in Roy-Chiredzi road accident

24 hrs ago | 737 Views

ZiG collapse linked to Mnangagwa SADC chairship?

24 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Controversy erupts over Harare's public toilet fees

24 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Zimbabwe resumes war victims' compensation after 26 years

24 hrs ago | 274 Views

CCC to probe mayors who attended Herbert Chitepo School of ideology programme

24 hrs ago | 199 Views

JSC ordered to release judges' public interviews results

24 hrs ago | 134 Views

High Court rescinds Assemblies of God default judgment

24 hrs ago | 120 Views

Dynamos suspends 3 members of its technical team

24 hrs ago | 147 Views

Man severely assaults mother for refusing to give him money

24 hrs ago | 166 Views

Man kills friend over stolen phone

24 hrs ago | 305 Views

Couple kills child during fight

24 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa to deliver SONA

24 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mayor Coltart criticises ZiG, after sharp devaluation

28 Sep 2024 at 06:48hrs | 1520 Views

Sexagenarian killed in Mushurugwi dispute

27 Sep 2024 at 23:25hrs | 1148 Views

Cracking the code on forex trading: How does it really work?

27 Sep 2024 at 23:12hrs | 397 Views

A letter to my son

27 Sep 2024 at 23:06hrs | 429 Views