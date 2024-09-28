Latest News Editor's Choice


Dynamos house in a mess again

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
Premiership giants Dynamos Football Club find themselves in turmoil once again, following the suspension of assistant coach Murape Murape, sporting director Richard Chihoro, and team physiotherapist Admire Pataingwa. The club's executive committee suspended the trio amid allegations of misconduct and gross indiscipline, with suspensions taking immediate effect.

The fate of team manager Harry Lusengo, who faces serious allegations of gross misconduct, is still undecided. Lusengo's case presents a conundrum for the executive committee, as he is the son of Dynamos board chairman Bernard Marriot Lusengo. However, the club has shown its commitment to tackling misconduct seriously, with the suspensions of Murape, Chihoro, and Pataingwa being enforced without pay or benefits.

Murape's suspension follows accusations of verbally abusing and threatening to assault Dynamos' executive committee member in charge of marketing, David Chikomo. According to a letter dated September 26 from club secretary-general Webster Marechera, the incident occurred after Dynamos' goalless draw against TelOne FC in Gweru on September 8.

The letter outlined Murape's actions, accusing him of verbally attacking Chikomo in the presence of technical staff, refusing to deescalate despite interventions, and making allegations of financial misconduct within the club's executive committee. It further highlighted that this was not Murape's first offense of disrespecting club leadership, citing a similar outburst on September 4 during a Chibuku Cup match against ZPC Kariba.

Sporting director Richard Chihoro's suspension was attributed to insubordination, with accusations that he made disrespectful remarks about the executive committee during a meeting on September 9. Chihoro reportedly alleged that the executive disliked former players and insinuated that his return to the club had been against the committee's wishes.

Meanwhile, team physiotherapist Admire Pataingwa faces allegations of attempting to create a financial crisis ahead of Dynamos' CAF Confederation Cup preliminary match against Botswana's Orapa United FC. Pataingwa is accused of spreading misinformation intended to disrupt the club's preparations for the match, bringing the club's reputation into disrepute.

Although Harry Lusengo's suspension is yet to be finalized, reports suggest he may face serious allegations of smuggling drugs into the team's camp. This follows a disturbing incident at a Francistown hotel ahead of Dynamos' CAF Confederation Cup fixture against Orapa United.

As Dynamos grapples with this internal crisis, the club's leadership has committed to addressing these issues through disciplinary hearings. The fallout has left the club in a precarious position as it navigates its remaining fixtures while dealing with the internal unrest.

The suspensions mark another chapter in the troubled history of Murape and Chihoro, both of whom have previously faced disciplinary action but managed to return to their roles. Whether this latest incident will result in more permanent repercussions remains to be seen.

Source - The Sunday News

