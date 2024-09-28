Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso fall at Mandava despite brave second-half comeback

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
FC Platinum 1-0 Highlanders
Highlanders coach, Kelvin Kaindu, was left frustrated after his team's valiant second-half effort failed to compensate for their poor first-half display in a 1-0 defeat to FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium yesterday. A deflected shot from Panashe Mutimbanyoka, just before half-time, was enough to seal victory for the four-time league champions, much to the delight of FC Platinum coach, Norman Mapeza.

Mutimbanyoka's effort, which took an unfortunate deflection off Highlanders' Arthur Ndlovu, gave the hosts a crucial goal on the stroke of half-time, securing three vital points. Mapeza expressed his satisfaction with the win, especially after his side's recent struggles.

“We are coming from a very difficult phase, but not taking anything away from Highlanders, they played really well in the second half. They had good opportunities, but well done to my boys. We controlled the tempo, particularly in the first half, and that gave us the advantage," said Mapeza. "This victory is a boost for us, and we dedicate it to the entire FC Platinum family."

In contrast, Kaindu felt his side could have at least earned a point. “It was a tight game. They dominated the first half and got a goal from a deflection. In the second half, we became more offensive and played much better. With a bit of luck, we could have scored,” he lamented.

The first half saw FC Platinum asserting dominance, earning three corner kicks within the first 15 minutes and keeping Highlanders pinned in their own half. Despite some promising breaks, Bosso failed to capitalize on their few opportunities. FC Platinum came close to breaking the deadlock early when Oscar Bhebhe sent in a dangerous cross in the eighth minute, but Lawrence Mhlanga failed to hit the target with his header.

Highlanders' best chance in the first half came in the 38th minute when Godfrey Makaruse delivered a cross to Lynoth Chikuhwa, but the striker's effort flew over the bar.

The second half saw a more determined Highlanders side, with Makaruse nearly equalizing in the 59th minute, only for FC Platinum goalkeeper Wallace Magalane to pull off a brilliant save, tipping the shot over the bar. Highlanders continued to push, and in the 71st minute, Brighton Ncube missed a golden opportunity to level the score when he shot over the bar from a promising position inside the box.

FC Platinum had opportunities to extend their lead, with Mutimbanyoka providing a dangerous cross in the 66th minute, though it went unconverted. Highlanders thought they had found an equalizer in the dying moments when Peter Muduhwa sliced the ball into the net from an Andrew Mbeba free-kick, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The loss leaves Highlanders with much to reflect on as they continue their title pursuit, while FC Platinum will hope the victory gives them momentum for the rest of the campaign.

Source - The Sunday News

