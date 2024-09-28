Zimbabwe wheat harvesting intensifies

News / National

by Staff reporter

More than 18,000 tonnes of wheat have been harvested across Zimbabwe as the 2024 winter wheat harvesting season continues in full swing, with an average yield of 5.5 tonnes per hectare. The harvest comes ahead of the anticipated rainy season, with farmers working to secure their crops before rainfall could cause potential damage.According to the Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development Services (AARDS) weekly report, dated September 26, a total of 18,537 tonnes have so far been reaped from 3,358 hectares of land. This year's winter wheat crop was planted on a record 121,982 hectares, the largest area under wheat cultivation since the 1960s, surpassing last year's 91,000 hectares.The Government has deployed 300 combine harvesters to wheat-growing areas, primarily within irrigation schemes, to expedite the process. With weather forecasts predicting early rains in the southern provinces, AARDS acting chief director Leonard Munamati emphasized the urgency for farmers to complete the harvest in these regions.“The southern provinces contribute only about 7 percent of the area planted, so harvesting should be complete early enough in October in most parts of these provinces,” Munamati explained. "Currently, harvesting is progressing according to plan. Farmers with large hectarages have been linked to combine harvesters and they know when they are harvesting."Farmers have been advised to monitor their crop's moisture levels before harvesting to ensure quick and efficient deliveries to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB). The recommended moisture level for wheat is 12.5 percent, which allows for immediate delivery to GMB depots or contractors. For wheat with higher moisture levels, dryers, available at some GMB depots, are being used.Munamati also urged farmers to construct fireguards around their fields and remain vigilant against veld fires and quelea birds, which could pose threats to the harvest.Engineer Edwin Zimunga, the chief director of agricultural engineering, mechanisation, post-harvest agro-processing, and soil conservation in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, announced that 22 cluster centres have been set up nationwide. These centres provide farmers with access to mechanisation services at minimal costs, ensuring timely and efficient harvesting.“The machines are more than enough to harvest the planted area," Zimunga said. "We urge farmers to get in touch with our staff in their respective areas to ensure they get harvesting services in time."In addition to the combine harvesters, 14,000 tractors have also been deployed to start preparing land for the upcoming 2024/2025 summer cropping season, ensuring a smooth transition from the winter wheat harvest to summer crop planting.