Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lupane benefits from ZNA medical outreach

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA)'s recent free medical outreach programme in Lupane District, Matabeleland North Province, has been hailed as a success, with more than 500 villagers receiving healthcare services. The one-week initiative, which ran from September 19 to September 26, 2024, targeted previously marginalized communities in the region.

The programme was led by ZNA's One Infantry Brigade, which conducted a field training exercise in Lupane. The outreach was part of the ZNA's routine training to enhance military personnel's knowledge of contemporary warfare practices. In addition to the military training, the ZNA's Field Ambulance Company provided medical assistance to locals in the Jotsholo area.

In a statement, ZNA Public Relations Director Colonel Alphios Makotore highlighted the positive impact of the programme. "The medical outreach programme was highly successful in the area as the ZNA personnel provided free medical services and treatment to more than 500 community members," said Col Makotore.

Local villagers were treated for various health issues, and the services were offered in partnership with local healthcare providers at Jotsholo Clinic. The outreach was well-received by the community, with many expressing gratitude for the much-needed medical care.

Chief Mabhikwa of Lupane District thanked the ZNA for its efforts, saying, "We hope to see the Zimbabwe National Army returning to conduct their medical outreach programme, and this time around, spread it to Lupane West as they were in the Eastern side."

Brigadier-General George Chitsva, Commander of One Infantry Brigade, reaffirmed the army's commitment to supporting rural communities through health initiatives. "As ZNA, it is our mandate to provide Civil Military Aid to members of the community, and we are committed to continuous provision of health assistance to our local communities," said Brig-Gen Chitsva.

Brig-Gen Chitsva also announced that the brigade would be involved in the upcoming Chief's Day event, scheduled for October 3 in Binga, further demonstrating the army's dedication to community development.

Community members, such as Mrs Luphahla, expressed relief and gratitude for the medical services provided. She acknowledged the efforts of Dr. Kudzai Chigubhu, the Brigade's medical doctor, who played a key role in delivering healthcare closer to home for many residents.

The outreach programme underscores the importance of collaboration between the military and civilian sectors in promoting health and well-being in rural areas.

Source - The Sunday News

Must Read

Retired Justice Sello Nare dies

18 mins ago | 30 Views

Zanu-PF, opposition and the road to 2028

47 mins ago | 10 Views

Rugeje survives near-fatal bizarre car accident

47 mins ago | 52 Views

Matabeleland has the highest number of widows in Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 12 Views

War veterans company in turmoil

49 mins ago | 16 Views

Sikhala warns Mnangagwa

49 mins ago | 38 Views

'Zimbabwe lagging in AI adoption'

50 mins ago | 13 Views

Young Warriors secure convincing victory in COSAFA Cup

51 mins ago | 7 Views

CCC councillor petitioned to withdraw 'false' statements

52 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe pursues legal action over confiscated fire tenders in Lithuania

53 mins ago | 10 Views

Ramaphosa praises Zimbabwe as freedom fighters' remains return

55 mins ago | 18 Views

Selmor Mtukudzi battles depression amid ongoing family feud

55 mins ago | 30 Views

Musona , Nees in comeback talks

56 mins ago | 14 Views

Harare lawyer arrested for alleged fraudulent property sale

57 mins ago | 25 Views

Mafume, Chisango in nasty bust-up

58 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe expands e-passport services with new centres abroad

60 mins ago | 15 Views

Military wedding sets Bulawayo alight

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 set for scheduled maintenance

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Fight for Gwanda mine escalates amid bribery allegations

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe wheat harvesting intensifies

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Bosso fall at Mandava despite brave second-half comeback

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Dynamos house in a mess again

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Bulawayo twins make waves in Zimbabwe rugby scene

1 hr ago | 30 Views

City of Bulawayo to launch CCtv surveillance in CBD

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Clement Magwaza to launch his 15th album in November

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Daisy wanted to shoot Oliver Mtukudzi

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zille warns ANC of Ramaphosa

16 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Affordable apartment options in Dubai for Zimbabwean Investors

16 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zimbabweans outraged after RBZ devalues ZiG

23 hrs ago | 4442 Views

Football laws reinvented to decide outcomes of Bosso matches

24 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Chamisa's 'bereka mwana' candidate selection method haunts CCC

28 Sep 2024 at 12:17hrs | 1654 Views

Zanu-PF chicken project official defrauds Bulawayo residents

28 Sep 2024 at 12:16hrs | 593 Views

Man steals US$900 from girlfriend

28 Sep 2024 at 12:15hrs | 1012 Views

4 die in Roy-Chiredzi road accident

28 Sep 2024 at 12:14hrs | 742 Views

ZiG collapse linked to Mnangagwa SADC chairship?

28 Sep 2024 at 12:14hrs | 1890 Views

Controversy erupts over Harare's public toilet fees

28 Sep 2024 at 12:13hrs | 1237 Views

Zimbabwe resumes war victims' compensation after 26 years

28 Sep 2024 at 12:12hrs | 275 Views

CCC to probe mayors who attended Herbert Chitepo School of ideology programme

28 Sep 2024 at 12:12hrs | 200 Views

JSC ordered to release judges' public interviews results

28 Sep 2024 at 12:11hrs | 138 Views

High Court rescinds Assemblies of God default judgment

28 Sep 2024 at 12:11hrs | 122 Views

Dynamos suspends 3 members of its technical team

28 Sep 2024 at 12:10hrs | 147 Views

Man severely assaults mother for refusing to give him money

28 Sep 2024 at 12:09hrs | 166 Views

Man kills friend over stolen phone

28 Sep 2024 at 12:09hrs | 305 Views

Couple kills child during fight

28 Sep 2024 at 12:08hrs | 226 Views

Mnangagwa to deliver SONA

28 Sep 2024 at 12:08hrs | 147 Views

Mayor Coltart criticises ZiG, after sharp devaluation

28 Sep 2024 at 06:48hrs | 1526 Views

Sexagenarian killed in Mushurugwi dispute

27 Sep 2024 at 23:25hrs | 1149 Views

Cracking the code on forex trading: How does it really work?

27 Sep 2024 at 23:12hrs | 397 Views

A letter to my son

27 Sep 2024 at 23:06hrs | 429 Views