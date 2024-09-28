Lupane benefits from ZNA medical outreach

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA)'s recent free medical outreach programme in Lupane District, Matabeleland North Province, has been hailed as a success, with more than 500 villagers receiving healthcare services. The one-week initiative, which ran from September 19 to September 26, 2024, targeted previously marginalized communities in the region.The programme was led by ZNA's One Infantry Brigade, which conducted a field training exercise in Lupane. The outreach was part of the ZNA's routine training to enhance military personnel's knowledge of contemporary warfare practices. In addition to the military training, the ZNA's Field Ambulance Company provided medical assistance to locals in the Jotsholo area.In a statement, ZNA Public Relations Director Colonel Alphios Makotore highlighted the positive impact of the programme. "The medical outreach programme was highly successful in the area as the ZNA personnel provided free medical services and treatment to more than 500 community members," said Col Makotore.Local villagers were treated for various health issues, and the services were offered in partnership with local healthcare providers at Jotsholo Clinic. The outreach was well-received by the community, with many expressing gratitude for the much-needed medical care.Chief Mabhikwa of Lupane District thanked the ZNA for its efforts, saying, "We hope to see the Zimbabwe National Army returning to conduct their medical outreach programme, and this time around, spread it to Lupane West as they were in the Eastern side."Brigadier-General George Chitsva, Commander of One Infantry Brigade, reaffirmed the army's commitment to supporting rural communities through health initiatives. "As ZNA, it is our mandate to provide Civil Military Aid to members of the community, and we are committed to continuous provision of health assistance to our local communities," said Brig-Gen Chitsva.Brig-Gen Chitsva also announced that the brigade would be involved in the upcoming Chief's Day event, scheduled for October 3 in Binga, further demonstrating the army's dedication to community development.Community members, such as Mrs Luphahla, expressed relief and gratitude for the medical services provided. She acknowledged the efforts of Dr. Kudzai Chigubhu, the Brigade's medical doctor, who played a key role in delivering healthcare closer to home for many residents.The outreach programme underscores the importance of collaboration between the military and civilian sectors in promoting health and well-being in rural areas.