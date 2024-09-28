Latest News Editor's Choice


Hwange Units 7 and 8 set for scheduled maintenance

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
The Hwange Power Station's Units 7 and 8 will undergo scheduled maintenance during the upcoming festive season, a period when national power demand is traditionally lower due to the annual industry shutdown. This critical maintenance is expected to help minimise disruptions to Zimbabwe's power supply.

The Hwange Units 7 and 8 Expansion Project, which was inaugurated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on 3 August 2023, added 600 megawatts to the national grid, significantly boosting the country's electricity generation capacity.

In an interview with Sunday News, Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo provided details on the upcoming maintenance schedule.

"The Class C maintenance for Hwange Units 7 and 8 is set to commence in mid-November and will last until mid-January. From mid-November to mid-December, we will focus on Unit 7, followed by Unit 8 from mid-December to mid-January," said Minister Moyo.

The maintenance was strategically scheduled during the festive season to coincide with a period of lower power consumption, especially as many industries and factories shut down for the holidays.

"We anticipate reduced consumption during this period, allowing us to manage maintenance more effectively as many factories will close down for the holidays," he added.

Minister Moyo also addressed concerns about reduced water levels at Lake Kariba, which could impact power generation. He reassured the public that the country's power generation will be adjusted in accordance with the available water allocation from the Kariba Dam.

"The situation at Kariba is manageable, as we will produce according to the available allocation," said the Minister.

He also noted that Zimbabwe's power generation varies from day to day due to operational inefficiencies at Hwange Units 1-6. "Currently, we are experiencing a deficit of between 350 to 600 megawatts, largely due to frequent breakdowns at Hwange Units 1-6," Moyo explained.

The scheduled maintenance of Units 7 and 8 is part of a broader initiative to stabilise Zimbabwe's electricity supply, particularly during peak demand periods. The commissioning of the expansion project last year was a significant step in improving the country's power infrastructure and reducing reliance on external energy sources.

Power shortages in recent years have impacted domestic consumption and industrial productivity, but this maintenance effort, combined with the Second Republic's push for re-engagement and increased investment in mining and infrastructure, is expected to create a more stable power supply for the nation.

The growth in Zimbabwe's manufacturing industry, spurred by these investments, has further driven up energy demand, underscoring the importance of a reliable power grid to support the country's economic development.

Source - The Sunday News

