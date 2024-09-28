Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe expands e-passport services with new centres abroad

by Staff reporter
60 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe is intensifying efforts to establish three new e-passport centres in the United Kingdom, Zambia, and the United States, aiming to facilitate easier access to essential civic documents for citizens living abroad. This initiative follows the successful launch of an e-passport office at the Zimbabwe Consulate in Johannesburg, South Africa, earlier this year.

The new centres will feature state-of-the-art technology to ensure efficient and secure passport processing, significantly benefiting the Zimbabwean diaspora. Registrar-General Mr. Henry Machiri emphasized the government's commitment to providing convenience for citizens outside the country, stating, "We are committed to ensuring that our diaspora community has access to essential documents without undue hardship."

Since its opening on June 18, 2024, the Johannesburg e-passport office has issued nearly 7,000 travel documents. Mr. Machiri noted that as of September 20, 2024, a total of 6,967 e-passports had been processed, with the current fee set at R4,900, payable only in South African rand. Additionally, plans are underway to extend e-passport services to Cape Town, South Africa, pending renovations at the consulate.

Within Zimbabwe, the government has already established 14 e-passport offices across the country. Since the introduction of e-passports in January 2022, more than 100,000 travel documents have been issued. E-passport processing is available at the Harare passport registry, along with several provincial and district offices, including locations in Bulawayo, Gwanda, Gweru, Lupane, Marondera, Beitbridge, Chitungwiza, Hwange, Mazowe, Murewa, Zvishavane, Chinhoyi, and Guruve.

This year, the Civil Registry Department (CRD) is also targeting the establishment of e-passport offices in Gokwe South district and Mutare.

In tandem with the new centres, the Zimbabwean government is set to launch an online platform for passport and national identity card applications by the end of the year. This platform aims to streamline the process of accessing essential civic documents, enhancing overall efficiency.

At the heart of this initiative is the Zimbabwe Population Registry System (ZPRS), a comprehensive database designed to store citizens' demographic information, including names, dates of birth, and places of residence. The ZPRS will play a crucial role in operationalizing the online application platform for civic documents and will link various government departments, including hospitals, enabling instant birth and death registrations.

To support the digital transition, the CRD has already secured advanced equipment, including servers, in preparation for the rollout of these innovative services.

Source - The Sunday Mail

