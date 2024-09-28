Mafume, Chisango in nasty bust-up

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tensions reached a breaking point at Harare's Town House on Monday as Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume confronted town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango in a shocking altercation that left council employees stunned.Eng Chisango, who had been absent from work following his arrest on corruption charges last month, made an unannounced return to the office after being released on bail. His reappearance reportedly angered Mayor Mafume and several other councillors, who argue that Eng Chisango should not resume his duties until the allegations linked to a controversial US$9 million tender for streetlights have been resolved.According to sources, the confrontation began when Mayor Mafume learned of Eng Chisango's return, which allegedly violated a standing government directive prohibiting officials facing criminal charges from returning to work."Eng Chisango drove to the office in the morning as usual to report for duty, and (Cllr) Mafume soon got wind that he was back at work," a source revealed. "This appeared to anger the mayor, who was visibly irate."Initially, Cllr Mafume sent an unnamed councillor to summon Eng Chisango to his office. However, his impatience led him to confront the town clerk directly in the corridor. “It seemed (Cllr) Mafume didn't want to meet behind closed doors,” the source added.The tension escalated further due to Eng Chisango's recent testimony before the Justice Cheda Commission of Inquiry, which is probing corporate governance failures at the Harare City Council since 2017. During his testimony, Eng Chisango had implicated several councillors in corrupt activities that cost the city millions.As the two officials faced off, senior councillors had to intervene to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control. Brandishing leave application forms, Mayor Mafume insisted that Eng Chisango take immediate leave, leading to a heated exchange.Blindsided by the aggressive approach, Eng Chisango retreated to his office and barricaded himself inside. Shortly afterward, a group of councillors allied with Cllr Mafume gathered in the corridor, calling for Eng Chisango's removal. “There was a sense that this was a coordinated effort to oust Eng Chisango and prevent him from revealing further corruption within the council before the commission of inquiry concludes,” the source stated.After some time, Eng Chisango eventually agreed to take official leave, though the exact duration remains unclear. He is expected to return in mid-October, according to the source.Cllr Mafume declined to comment on the incident, and attempts to reach Eng Chisango for his perspective were unsuccessful by the time of publication. The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has reiterated its directive that council officials are prohibited from returning to work until they are cleared of any criminal charges, adding to the complexity of the ongoing situation at Harare Town House.