Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mafume, Chisango in nasty bust-up

by Staff reporter
58 mins ago | Views
Tensions reached a breaking point at Harare's Town House on Monday as Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume confronted town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango in a shocking altercation that left council employees stunned.

Eng Chisango, who had been absent from work following his arrest on corruption charges last month, made an unannounced return to the office after being released on bail. His reappearance reportedly angered Mayor Mafume and several other councillors, who argue that Eng Chisango should not resume his duties until the allegations linked to a controversial US$9 million tender for streetlights have been resolved.

According to sources, the confrontation began when Mayor Mafume learned of Eng Chisango's return, which allegedly violated a standing government directive prohibiting officials facing criminal charges from returning to work.

"Eng Chisango drove to the office in the morning as usual to report for duty, and (Cllr) Mafume soon got wind that he was back at work," a source revealed. "This appeared to anger the mayor, who was visibly irate."

Initially, Cllr Mafume sent an unnamed councillor to summon Eng Chisango to his office. However, his impatience led him to confront the town clerk directly in the corridor. “It seemed (Cllr) Mafume didn't want to meet behind closed doors,” the source added.

The tension escalated further due to Eng Chisango's recent testimony before the Justice Cheda Commission of Inquiry, which is probing corporate governance failures at the Harare City Council since 2017. During his testimony, Eng Chisango had implicated several councillors in corrupt activities that cost the city millions.

As the two officials faced off, senior councillors had to intervene to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control. Brandishing leave application forms, Mayor Mafume insisted that Eng Chisango take immediate leave, leading to a heated exchange.

Blindsided by the aggressive approach, Eng Chisango retreated to his office and barricaded himself inside. Shortly afterward, a group of councillors allied with Cllr Mafume gathered in the corridor, calling for Eng Chisango's removal. “There was a sense that this was a coordinated effort to oust Eng Chisango and prevent him from revealing further corruption within the council before the commission of inquiry concludes,” the source stated.

After some time, Eng Chisango eventually agreed to take official leave, though the exact duration remains unclear. He is expected to return in mid-October, according to the source.

Cllr Mafume declined to comment on the incident, and attempts to reach Eng Chisango for his perspective were unsuccessful by the time of publication. The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has reiterated its directive that council officials are prohibited from returning to work until they are cleared of any criminal charges, adding to the complexity of the ongoing situation at Harare Town House.


Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

Retired Justice Sello Nare dies

18 mins ago | 30 Views

Zanu-PF, opposition and the road to 2028

47 mins ago | 10 Views

Rugeje survives near-fatal bizarre car accident

47 mins ago | 52 Views

Matabeleland has the highest number of widows in Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 12 Views

War veterans company in turmoil

48 mins ago | 16 Views

Sikhala warns Mnangagwa

49 mins ago | 38 Views

'Zimbabwe lagging in AI adoption'

50 mins ago | 13 Views

Young Warriors secure convincing victory in COSAFA Cup

51 mins ago | 7 Views

CCC councillor petitioned to withdraw 'false' statements

52 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe pursues legal action over confiscated fire tenders in Lithuania

53 mins ago | 10 Views

Ramaphosa praises Zimbabwe as freedom fighters' remains return

55 mins ago | 18 Views

Selmor Mtukudzi battles depression amid ongoing family feud

55 mins ago | 30 Views

Musona , Nees in comeback talks

56 mins ago | 14 Views

Harare lawyer arrested for alleged fraudulent property sale

57 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe expands e-passport services with new centres abroad

60 mins ago | 15 Views

Military wedding sets Bulawayo alight

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 set for scheduled maintenance

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Lupane benefits from ZNA medical outreach

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Fight for Gwanda mine escalates amid bribery allegations

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe wheat harvesting intensifies

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Bosso fall at Mandava despite brave second-half comeback

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Dynamos house in a mess again

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Bulawayo twins make waves in Zimbabwe rugby scene

1 hr ago | 29 Views

City of Bulawayo to launch CCtv surveillance in CBD

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Clement Magwaza to launch his 15th album in November

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Daisy wanted to shoot Oliver Mtukudzi

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zille warns ANC of Ramaphosa

16 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Affordable apartment options in Dubai for Zimbabwean Investors

16 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zimbabweans outraged after RBZ devalues ZiG

23 hrs ago | 4442 Views

Football laws reinvented to decide outcomes of Bosso matches

24 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Chamisa's 'bereka mwana' candidate selection method haunts CCC

28 Sep 2024 at 12:17hrs | 1654 Views

Zanu-PF chicken project official defrauds Bulawayo residents

28 Sep 2024 at 12:16hrs | 593 Views

Man steals US$900 from girlfriend

28 Sep 2024 at 12:15hrs | 1012 Views

4 die in Roy-Chiredzi road accident

28 Sep 2024 at 12:14hrs | 742 Views

ZiG collapse linked to Mnangagwa SADC chairship?

28 Sep 2024 at 12:14hrs | 1890 Views

Controversy erupts over Harare's public toilet fees

28 Sep 2024 at 12:13hrs | 1237 Views

Zimbabwe resumes war victims' compensation after 26 years

28 Sep 2024 at 12:12hrs | 275 Views

CCC to probe mayors who attended Herbert Chitepo School of ideology programme

28 Sep 2024 at 12:12hrs | 200 Views

JSC ordered to release judges' public interviews results

28 Sep 2024 at 12:11hrs | 138 Views

High Court rescinds Assemblies of God default judgment

28 Sep 2024 at 12:11hrs | 122 Views

Dynamos suspends 3 members of its technical team

28 Sep 2024 at 12:10hrs | 147 Views

Man severely assaults mother for refusing to give him money

28 Sep 2024 at 12:09hrs | 166 Views

Man kills friend over stolen phone

28 Sep 2024 at 12:09hrs | 305 Views

Couple kills child during fight

28 Sep 2024 at 12:08hrs | 226 Views

Mnangagwa to deliver SONA

28 Sep 2024 at 12:08hrs | 147 Views

Mayor Coltart criticises ZiG, after sharp devaluation

28 Sep 2024 at 06:48hrs | 1526 Views

Sexagenarian killed in Mushurugwi dispute

27 Sep 2024 at 23:25hrs | 1149 Views

Cracking the code on forex trading: How does it really work?

27 Sep 2024 at 23:12hrs | 397 Views

A letter to my son

27 Sep 2024 at 23:06hrs | 429 Views