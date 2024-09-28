Harare lawyer arrested for alleged fraudulent property sale

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare lawyer Agness Chatsama has been arrested on allegations of manufacturing fraudulent documents to facilitate the illicit sale of a flat in the capital's Avenues area. She is expected to appear in court on Friday.Chatsama is accused of collaborating with an individual named Ariginero Muzeya to submit forged documents to the Department of Deeds, Companies and Intellectual Property. These documents were intended to transfer ownership of Patrick Court, located at the corner of Nelson Mandela Street and Sixth Avenue, from Dennis Patrikios, who operates Newcorner Emporium Pvt Limited, to the Talati Family Trust for a sum of US$251,368.Muzeya, who is currently wanted by the police in connection with the same transaction, has been leasing the property from Newcorner Emporium Pvt Limited since 2002. The allegations state that Chatsama and Muzeya misrepresented to the Department of Deeds, Companies and Intellectual Property that a board resolution had been granted by Newcorner Emporium Pvt Limited, authorizing Muzeya to sell the property he had been leasing.In addition to the fraudulent sale, the duo is also accused of fabricating a Capital Gains Tax Certificate, purportedly issued by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), prior to transferring the property to the Talati Family. This illegal transaction reportedly prejudiced Patrikios by an estimated US$800,000.The case raises serious questions about the integrity of legal practices in property transactions and highlights the risks of fraudulent activities in the real estate sector. As the legal proceedings unfold, both Chatsama and Muzeya face significant repercussions if found guilty of the charges.