Musona , Nees in comeback talks

by Staff reporter
56 mins ago
After Khama Billiat's sensational comeback to the Zimbabwe national football team, fans are eagerly speculating whether his former teammate and skipper Knowledge Musona could be persuaded to make a similar return.

Warriors coach Michael Nees confirmed to Zimpapers Sports Hub that efforts are underway to lure the Saudi Arabia-based forward back into the national fold. Musona, who retired from international duty on May 19, 2022, has been in discussions with Nees, and the coach expressed optimism about the ongoing talks.

"I am in contact with Knowledge (Musona) already for two months now, but the moment must be right," Nees said.

Reports earlier this year suggested that Musona was contemplating a return to the Warriors, but nothing official materialized at the time. Now, however, his return seems imminent, as Nees has prioritized engaging the ex-Kaizer Chiefs talisman.

At 34, Musona currently plays for Al Okhdood, a lesser-known side in Saudi Arabia. Despite his age, many Zimbabwean fans and football analysts believe he still has much to offer the Warriors. During his 12-year stint with the national team, Musona scored 24 goals in 49 appearances, including a historic hat-trick in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia in June 2017.

After recovering from an adductor muscle injury sustained earlier this year, Musona has scored one goal in three appearances for Al Okhdood in the current season, playing the full 90 minutes in a recent 0-0 draw against Al-Qadsiah on September 19.

"Musona has also had a long injury, and he is only just coming back to full fitness now," said Nees. "At this age, you also need to be careful. He wants to be back to full fitness. When he comes back, if he comes back, then that's it. But we are in good talks."

The urgency for Musona's return has been amplified following Zimbabwe's disappointing start to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, where they failed to score in goalless draws against both Kenya and Cameroon.

Nees emphasized that while there is a strong desire for Musona to rejoin the team, there should be no pressure on him. "We must not put pressure on people. They have valid points, and we must respect his decision," he remarked.

The Warriors are scheduled to face Namibia in back-to-back fixtures in October, hoping to improve their standing in the qualifiers. Currently, they sit on two points, while Cameroon and Kenya lead with four points each.

In addition to Musona, Nees is also monitoring the recovery of Luton Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, who has recently returned from a knee injury. "It looks good for Nakamba, but it's still two weeks before we play Namibia, so we'll see how things develop," he added.

As fans await news of Musona's potential return, the Warriors remain focused on their upcoming matches and the quest for goals in their AFCON campaign.

Source - The Sunday Mail

