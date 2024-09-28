Selmor Mtukudzi battles depression amid ongoing family feud

News / National

by Staff reporter

Selmor Mtukudzi, the daughter of late music legend Dr. Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi, is currently grappling with depression stemming from a contentious family feud that has reached a boiling point. The emotional turmoil has left her feeling disheartened, particularly by the realization that she has unintentionally let down those who have always supported her unconditionally.The singer's emotional outburst during the inaugural Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival of the Arts (OMIFA) became a focal point of the event, as it prevented her from performing. This breakdown cast a shadow over what was intended to be a celebration of her father's legacy, held at Pakare Paye in Norton.Prior to the incident, Selmor had faced criticism due to her exclusion from the festival program. After significant backlash, festival organizers added her to the lineup; however, she was ultimately unable to fulfill her contractual obligation to perform.Daisy Mtukudzi, Tuku's widow, seized the moment to publicly address the situation, stating, "At least the world has witnessed all the drama. I know people will still attack me, but what have I done to deserve this embarrassment?"The family tensions extend beyond Selmor, as Aaron Chaka, a man claiming to be Tuku's son, was also barred from the festival, which caused him distress and led to hesitance in discussing the matter publicly. His attempts to change his surname to Mtukudzi were thwarted by the High Court due to inconsistencies and the requirement of a paternity test. Meanwhile, Sybil, another of Tuku's official daughters, was also not invited to the festival.Daisy commented, "The event was all about celebrating Tuku's legacy and life well-lived. It was not about Daisy or whoever, because we were commemorating an icon here."In an interview with The Sunday Mail Entertainment, Selmor expressed deep remorse for her emotional response at the festival. "I was completely overwhelmed on that day. I sincerely apologize for not being as strong as my supporters had hoped. I hurt the people who trusted and supported me unconditionally by not performing," she said.Selmor revealed that she had made preparations for the event, including rehearsals and a specially tailored outfit inspired by her father's iconic stage attire. However, from the moment she arrived at Pakare Paye, she felt hostility and faced difficulties gaining entry. She recalled, "We struggled to gain entry to the venue. We were only allowed inside a few minutes before our scheduled performance."The emotional weight of the day intensified as Selmor noticed personal artifacts and pictures of her father being removed from the venue, leaving her feeling erased from the family's legacy. "Everything related to me that mdhara (Tuku) had placed at Pakare Paye had been removed; I do not know when. This clearly showed me that they were trying to erase me," she lamented.Reflecting on her upbringing, Selmor shared that the festival ultimately highlighted her inner struggles rather than providing a solution to the family crisis. She disclosed that her mother, Daisy, has consistently prevented her and her sister Sandra from performing at Pakare Paye. "I thought I would eventually overcome my emotions when I went on stage, but I was overwhelmed. Being at Pakare Paye was like a defining moment, but I was wrong," Selmor said.Repeated attempts to obtain a comment from Daisy during and after the two-day festival were unsuccessful. As Selmor continues to navigate the complexities of family dynamics and public expectations, she is left with the hope of reconciling her emotions and finding a way to reconnect with her fans.Below are excerpts from the interview with Selmor and her sister Sandra.* * *Q: If given another opportunity to perform at Pakare Paye, would you accept it?Selmor: It is not about performing at Pakare Paye or receiving anything from my father's inheritance.I simply want our family to be united, celebrating our father together.As sisters and as a family, we should come together to preserve our father's legacy.Unfortunately, we are being excluded from events honouring him.Any child would be affected by such treatment.Q: Some people believe that as a married adult, you should no longer be involved in your father's inheritance matters. What is your take on this sentiment?Selmor: Why should age be a factor only for me?Samantha, who is older than me, is still involved in our father's property and legacy.Faith (Kadzura), Daisy's daughter, is also older and benefits from Pakare Paye.Why aren't they being discussed?Samantha has her mother, and I have mine, but we share the same father.We are all in our 40s, including Sandra.I simply want us to come together as sisters, united by our shared blood.Let us honour our father's memory and fulfil his final wishes. It hurts to see that we have lost respect for his values, perhaps because he is no longer with us.Q: Can you tell us about the final wishes?Sandra: He told us that he wanted all of his daughters to meet and discuss our differences, whether real or perceived.As the eldest sister, I was tasked withcontacting Samantha and informing her about our father's request for a lunch meeting.Samantha was then supposed to call Selmor and Selmor would call Sybil, conveying the same message.We completed this exercise, which forced us to start interacting again for the first time in a long time.This happened in November, and our father passed away the following year.Q: Why is Selmor, and not Sandra, the eldest, always at the forefront of the Tuku feud?Sandra: As a prominent figure, Selmor is often in the public eye and has become a target for scrutiny and criticism.Additionally, media outlets may be more likely to report on Selmor due to her fame compared to Sybil or myself.However, it is important to understand that when Selmor speaks out about these issues, she is representing the interests of everyone involved, including the children, vanatete (Tuku's sisters) and many others; the very same people whom dad called family.If you are to interview Sybil, she might be able to share even more shocking revelations about the family's turmoil and how she has been tangled up in it.I hope that one day mhamha (Daisy) will agree to meet with us to discuss these issues openly. I would be delighted if that was to happen.