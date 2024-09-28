Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramaphosa praises Zimbabwe as freedom fighters' remains return

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago | Views
In a heartfelt tribute, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged Zimbabwe's significant contributions to the fight against apartheid during a ceremony on Friday, commemorating the repatriation of the remains of 16 anti-apartheid activists. These freedom fighters, who lost their lives in Zimbabwe and Zambia before South Africa's independence, were honored in a ceremony held in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa expressed profound gratitude to Zimbabwe for its unwavering support during the liberation struggle, highlighting the sacrifices made by the country in hosting South African freedom fighters and providing essential material assistance. He stated, "We are grateful in this instance to the governments and peoples of Zambia and Zimbabwe for having taken great care of our compatriots and for enabling their remains to be repatriated."

The president emphasized that the fallen heroes have become integral to the histories of both Zimbabwe and Zambia, further solidifying the bond between their peoples. "Like other countries on our continent  -  and in other parts of the world  -  they stood alongside us in our struggle for freedom," he added. Ramaphosa also expressed hope for future collaboration to promote memorialization of their shared struggles, education, tourism, and exchanges between citizens.

Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi, echoed Ramaphosa's sentiments, underscoring the enduring friendship and solidarity between the two nations. "Today's ceremony reminds us of our two countries and people's friendship, solidarity, and shared sacrifices in the fight against apartheid and colonial oppression," he stated.

Ambassador Hamadziripi further asserted that the intertwined destinies of Zimbabwe and South Africa necessitate a strengthened partnership to tackle present and future challenges. "Let us marshal the collective spirit that delivered the past victories to us," he urged.

He reiterated Zimbabwe's commitment to preserving their shared liberation history, highlighting ongoing collaborations with South Africa, including the Museum of African Liberation located in Harare. "As you may be aware, there are several projects being undertaken at the national, regional, and continental levels to memorialize and immortalize the liberation history and heritage of our countries and region," he noted.

The repatriation of the freedom fighters' remains is part of South Africa's Resistance and Liberation Heritage Route Project, which aims to honor those who contributed to the struggle against apartheid and celebrate the shared history of liberation in Southern Africa.

This ceremony serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made in the fight for freedom and the importance of solidarity among African nations in overcoming historical injustices and building a brighter future.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

Retired Justice Sello Nare dies

18 mins ago | 29 Views

Zanu-PF, opposition and the road to 2028

46 mins ago | 10 Views

Rugeje survives near-fatal bizarre car accident

47 mins ago | 50 Views

Matabeleland has the highest number of widows in Zimbabwe

47 mins ago | 12 Views

War veterans company in turmoil

48 mins ago | 16 Views

Sikhala warns Mnangagwa

48 mins ago | 36 Views

'Zimbabwe lagging in AI adoption'

49 mins ago | 13 Views

Young Warriors secure convincing victory in COSAFA Cup

51 mins ago | 6 Views

CCC councillor petitioned to withdraw 'false' statements

51 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe pursues legal action over confiscated fire tenders in Lithuania

53 mins ago | 10 Views

Selmor Mtukudzi battles depression amid ongoing family feud

55 mins ago | 30 Views

Musona , Nees in comeback talks

56 mins ago | 14 Views

Harare lawyer arrested for alleged fraudulent property sale

57 mins ago | 25 Views

Mafume, Chisango in nasty bust-up

58 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe expands e-passport services with new centres abroad

59 mins ago | 15 Views

Military wedding sets Bulawayo alight

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 set for scheduled maintenance

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Lupane benefits from ZNA medical outreach

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Fight for Gwanda mine escalates amid bribery allegations

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe wheat harvesting intensifies

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Bosso fall at Mandava despite brave second-half comeback

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Dynamos house in a mess again

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Bulawayo twins make waves in Zimbabwe rugby scene

1 hr ago | 29 Views

City of Bulawayo to launch CCtv surveillance in CBD

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Clement Magwaza to launch his 15th album in November

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Daisy wanted to shoot Oliver Mtukudzi

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zille warns ANC of Ramaphosa

16 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Affordable apartment options in Dubai for Zimbabwean Investors

16 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zimbabweans outraged after RBZ devalues ZiG

23 hrs ago | 4440 Views

Football laws reinvented to decide outcomes of Bosso matches

24 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Chamisa's 'bereka mwana' candidate selection method haunts CCC

28 Sep 2024 at 12:17hrs | 1654 Views

Zanu-PF chicken project official defrauds Bulawayo residents

28 Sep 2024 at 12:16hrs | 592 Views

Man steals US$900 from girlfriend

28 Sep 2024 at 12:15hrs | 1012 Views

4 die in Roy-Chiredzi road accident

28 Sep 2024 at 12:14hrs | 742 Views

ZiG collapse linked to Mnangagwa SADC chairship?

28 Sep 2024 at 12:14hrs | 1889 Views

Controversy erupts over Harare's public toilet fees

28 Sep 2024 at 12:13hrs | 1237 Views

Zimbabwe resumes war victims' compensation after 26 years

28 Sep 2024 at 12:12hrs | 275 Views

CCC to probe mayors who attended Herbert Chitepo School of ideology programme

28 Sep 2024 at 12:12hrs | 200 Views

JSC ordered to release judges' public interviews results

28 Sep 2024 at 12:11hrs | 138 Views

High Court rescinds Assemblies of God default judgment

28 Sep 2024 at 12:11hrs | 121 Views

Dynamos suspends 3 members of its technical team

28 Sep 2024 at 12:10hrs | 147 Views

Man severely assaults mother for refusing to give him money

28 Sep 2024 at 12:09hrs | 166 Views

Man kills friend over stolen phone

28 Sep 2024 at 12:09hrs | 305 Views

Couple kills child during fight

28 Sep 2024 at 12:08hrs | 226 Views

Mnangagwa to deliver SONA

28 Sep 2024 at 12:08hrs | 147 Views

Mayor Coltart criticises ZiG, after sharp devaluation

28 Sep 2024 at 06:48hrs | 1526 Views

Sexagenarian killed in Mushurugwi dispute

27 Sep 2024 at 23:25hrs | 1149 Views

Cracking the code on forex trading: How does it really work?

27 Sep 2024 at 23:12hrs | 397 Views

A letter to my son

27 Sep 2024 at 23:06hrs | 429 Views