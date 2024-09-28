Ramaphosa praises Zimbabwe as freedom fighters' remains return

News / National

In a heartfelt tribute, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged Zimbabwe's significant contributions to the fight against apartheid during a ceremony on Friday, commemorating the repatriation of the remains of 16 anti-apartheid activists. These freedom fighters, who lost their lives in Zimbabwe and Zambia before South Africa's independence, were honored in a ceremony held in Pretoria.Ramaphosa expressed profound gratitude to Zimbabwe for its unwavering support during the liberation struggle, highlighting the sacrifices made by the country in hosting South African freedom fighters and providing essential material assistance. He stated, "We are grateful in this instance to the governments and peoples of Zambia and Zimbabwe for having taken great care of our compatriots and for enabling their remains to be repatriated."The president emphasized that the fallen heroes have become integral to the histories of both Zimbabwe and Zambia, further solidifying the bond between their peoples. "Like other countries on our continent - and in other parts of the world - they stood alongside us in our struggle for freedom," he added. Ramaphosa also expressed hope for future collaboration to promote memorialization of their shared struggles, education, tourism, and exchanges between citizens.Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi, echoed Ramaphosa's sentiments, underscoring the enduring friendship and solidarity between the two nations. "Today's ceremony reminds us of our two countries and people's friendship, solidarity, and shared sacrifices in the fight against apartheid and colonial oppression," he stated.Ambassador Hamadziripi further asserted that the intertwined destinies of Zimbabwe and South Africa necessitate a strengthened partnership to tackle present and future challenges. "Let us marshal the collective spirit that delivered the past victories to us," he urged.He reiterated Zimbabwe's commitment to preserving their shared liberation history, highlighting ongoing collaborations with South Africa, including the Museum of African Liberation located in Harare. "As you may be aware, there are several projects being undertaken at the national, regional, and continental levels to memorialize and immortalize the liberation history and heritage of our countries and region," he noted.The repatriation of the freedom fighters' remains is part of South Africa's Resistance and Liberation Heritage Route Project, which aims to honor those who contributed to the struggle against apartheid and celebrate the shared history of liberation in Southern Africa.This ceremony serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made in the fight for freedom and the importance of solidarity among African nations in overcoming historical injustices and building a brighter future.