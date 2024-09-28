Young Warriors secure convincing victory in COSAFA Cup

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's junior men's soccer team, the Young Warriors, bolstered their 2024 COSAFA Cup campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Eswatini on Saturday at ABB Stadium in Maputo, Mozambique. This win follows a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Botswana in their opening match.The Young Warriors now sit atop Group A with four points, tied with Botswana, who secured a 2-1 win against hosts Mozambique in another group fixture. The upcoming matches are critical, with teams jostling for a spot in the semi-finals.Zimbabwe took the lead in the 25th minute when Tanaka Cherera found the back of the net, giving the team a 1-0 advantage at half-time. The Young Warriors extended their lead shortly after the break when Nesbert Muzenda converted a penalty in the 48th minute. Prince Ndlovu capped off the scoring with a goal in the 85th minute, solidifying the win.Captain Allan Chapinduka was recognized for his outstanding performance, earning the Player of the Match accolade.Despite the victory, Zimbabwe's coach Simon Marange emphasized the need for continued improvement as they prepare for their final group game against Botswana on Monday. "Our victory has just opened the group for everyone; there is still a lot of work to do. We have to sit and watch Mozambique playing, and I am confident we will come up with a plan ahead of Monday," he stated.On the other hand, Eswatini's coach, Mduduzi Nxumalo, expressed disappointment with his team's performance. "It was a very poor performance; nothing seemed to be clicking today. We have to look forward as we still have the last game to play for. We need to focus on the upcoming match against Botswana," he said.The tournament format allows the top team from each of the three groups to progress to the semi-finals, along with one second-best finisher, heightening the stakes for the remaining matches. The Young Warriors will look to capitalize on their momentum as they aim for a spot in the next round.