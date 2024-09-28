'Zimbabwe lagging in AI adoption'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is falling behind in the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance productivity and efficiency across key economic sectors, distancing itself from the global community, a legislator from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has warned.Speaking at the Open Data Africa Summit at the Hub Unconference in Harare, Budiriro South MP Darlington Chigumbu highlighted the pressing need for a robust legal framework and policy to facilitate the integration of AI technologies. Despite the recent approval of Elon Musk's Starlink to operate in Zimbabwe, concerns persist regarding the country's ability to effectively incorporate this technology into various economic sectors, particularly given the significant digital divide."Many Zimbabweans, especially in rural areas, lack access to mobile phones and the internet, which poses serious challenges to AI adoption," Chigumbu noted. He emphasized that AI is a "data-hungry animal," and called for a collaborative effort among Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries to gather and share the necessary data for effective AI implementation.Chigumbu, who serves on the Information Communication and Technology Parliamentary Portfolio Committee, stressed the importance of establishing an AI advisory committee. "Before we rush to talk about policies, we need to recognize that what we need now is an AI advisory committee that streamlines and provides a framework for what AI can achieve for our country," he said.He further elaborated that a comprehensive AI strategy is critical, especially considering the current lack of skills and infrastructure necessary for successful AI implementation. "We cannot talk about AI when we do not have the skills or the infrastructure," he warned.Adding to the dialogue, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere announced that the government would soon present an AI policy document aimed at addressing these challenges.In contrast to Zimbabwe, developed countries are already harnessing AI in sectors such as education, agriculture, and mining to predict patterns and tackle climate change. Media researcher Mlondolozi Ndlovu echoed Chigumbu's concerns, pointing out that the lack of digital infrastructure in Africa remains a significant barrier to AI adoption."Africa is lagging behind in terms of artificial intelligence adoption, and one of the key reasons is the lack of digital infrastructure," Ndlovu stated. "We need to address issues of power and connectivity before we can effectively utilize AI technologies."As the global landscape increasingly embraces AI, Zimbabwe faces an urgent need to develop a strategic plan that prioritizes infrastructure, skills development, and data collection to avoid further marginalization in the technological arena.