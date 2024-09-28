Sikhala warns Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala has issued a stern warning to the ruling Zanu-PF regime, urging them to cease the continuous persecution of opposition activists. He emphasized that imprisoning dissenters only serves to strengthen their resolve to oppose the ruling elite.Sikhala gained international attention after spending 595 days in pretrial detention over two cases, both of which were ultimately dismissed following his extended time in prison. In an interview on HStv's FreeTalk, he expressed his belief that the government led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa is mistaken if it thinks that jailing opposition members will lead them to support the regime."What these actions do is harden you and force you to understand that you must be extremely strong while giving you a clearer picture of your enemy," Sikhala stated. "The more you persecute an individual, the more that individual is hardened. There is no rehabilitation in such a scenario."Sikhala underscored that Zanu-PF's strategy of incarcerating dissenters is well-known, noting that over 80 supporters of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party are currently detained on remand, accused of planning protests ahead of the August Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State Summit in Harare.He also highlighted recent incidents involving labor activist Robson Chere, human rights defender Namatai Kwekweza, and alternative politician Samuel Gwenzi, who were forcibly removed from a flight at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, reportedly tortured, and later dumped at Harare Central Police Station with dubious charges.The former legislator pointed out a troubling pattern of abductions and disappearances of opposition activists, claiming that the courts have been manipulated to prolong their remand periods. This assertion was echoed by Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, who hinted that those arrested prior to the August summit could soon be released."Those people will be hardened to the heart; others will come out bitter," Sikhala warned, reflecting on the long-term consequences of such government actions.Following his release from prison, Sikhala has taken on a leadership role in the National Transitional Working Group (NTWG), an organization established in response to the perceived infiltration of the CCC. His departure from the CCC coincided with a similar decision by party leader Nelson Chamisa, who cited significant infiltration within the party.Sikhala's remarks serve as a potent reminder of the ongoing tensions between the Zanu-PF government and opposition groups in Zimbabwe, as the struggle for political freedom and human rights continues to unfold.