Matabeleland has the highest number of widows in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

A recent government survey has uncovered that Matabeleland North and South provinces have the highest proportions of households headed by widows in Zimbabwe, compared to other regions. The findings, published in the 2024 Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment Committee (ZimLAC) Rural Livelihoods Assessment (RLA) report, highlight critical social dynamics within these provinces.According to the report, Matabeleland South recorded the highest percentage of household heads who were widowed, standing at 27.3%, surpassing the national average of 23.6%. The average age of household heads in these regions was noted to be 54.9 years, with approximately 37.7% of households being female-headed. Notably, Matabeleland North had the highest proportion of female-headed households at 44.3%.While the report did not specify reasons for the elevated rates of widowhood, it is suggested that many families in these provinces have members working primarily in South Africa and Botswana, which may contribute to their demographic characteristics.The report also revealed that a significant majority of household heads - 87.9% - had attained some form of education. In terms of religious affiliation, the data indicated that 34.7% of household heads belonged to the apostolic sect, while 12.2% identified as Pentecostal. Furthermore, 13% of households were reported to have orphans, and 10.1% had members living with chronic illnesses, with hypertension and HIV/AIDS being the most prevalent conditions.On the topic of food security, the survey noted that households are increasingly receiving support from both government and donor sources. Approximately 43% reported receiving assistance from the government, followed by 6% from the United Nations and other donor agencies. The support is seen as part of a broader effort to combat food insecurity, which has declined from 38% in the 2022/23 season to 26% in 2023/24.Despite the improvements, the report indicated a decline in the proportion of households receiving government assistance, which dropped from 66% in 2023 to 43% in 2024. Similarly, support from UN and donor agencies decreased from 12% to 6% during the same period.The majority of assistance provided included crop inputs (33.6%) and food (15.2%) from the government, with significant regional variations noted in the distribution of support. For instance, crop input support was highest in Mashonaland Central (48.5%) and lowest in Matabeleland South (18.2%). Conversely, food support was most prevalent in the Midlands and Mashonaland Central regions.The report also highlighted the pressing humanitarian crisis faced by Zimbabwe, exacerbated by an El Niño-induced drought that has left millions in urgent need of food aid. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the drought a national disaster and has appealed for US$3.3 billion in humanitarian assistance to support affected communities.ZimLAC, established in 2002, is a consortium that includes government, development partners, UN agencies, NGOs, technical agencies, and academia, working collaboratively to address livelihood issues in Zimbabwe.