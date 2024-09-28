Rugeje survives near-fatal bizarre car accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF politburo member and retired army general Engelbert Rugeje narrowly escaped death last week in a harrowing car accident in Mt. Pleasant, according to sources within the ruling party. The incident occurred when the front wheel of Rugeje's vehicle detached while he was driving, causing the car to veer dangerously off course.Sources revealed that the vehicle was saved from overturning after it struck some rocks in the area, leaving the former army general visibly shaken. "Our former Zanu-PF national political commissar Rugeje was involved in an accident last week in Mt. Pleasant during the night and is lucky to have survived," a source disclosed, emphasizing that there have been efforts to downplay the incident within the party.Photographs of the damaged vehicle have been obtained by this publication, corroborating the severity of the accident. Despite the circumstances, Rugeje appeared startled when approached for comment, responding with, "Who gave you this information? Where did you get that?" before declining to elaborate further.According to insiders, Rugeje remains deeply unsettled by the incident. His experience is particularly notable given Zimbabwe's recent history, which has seen the country lose over 25 serving and retired army generals since the 2017 coup that ousted former president Robert Mugabe. Many of these military figures played crucial roles in the political upheaval.Rugeje, who previously served as chief of staff in the Zimbabwe National Army, was promoted from major general to lieutenant general upon his retirement and subsequently appointed Zanu-PF political commissar. However, his tenure was short-lived; he was removed from the position in 2019 and replaced by war veteran Victor Matematanda.Matematanda himself was later assigned as Zimbabwe's ambassador to Mozambique, while the political commissar role eventually transitioned to Mike Bimha in 2021. In May 2024, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed Munyaradzi Machacha to the position, highlighting the ever-changing dynamics within Zanu-PF.As details about Rugeje's accident continue to emerge, the ruling party faces scrutiny over its handling of internal matters and the safety of its senior members.