Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rugeje survives near-fatal bizarre car accident

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF politburo member and retired army general Engelbert Rugeje narrowly escaped death last week in a harrowing car accident in Mt. Pleasant, according to sources within the ruling party. The incident occurred when the front wheel of Rugeje's vehicle detached while he was driving, causing the car to veer dangerously off course.

Sources revealed that the vehicle was saved from overturning after it struck some rocks in the area, leaving the former army general visibly shaken. "Our former Zanu-PF national political commissar Rugeje was involved in an accident last week in Mt. Pleasant during the night and is lucky to have survived," a source disclosed, emphasizing that there have been efforts to downplay the incident within the party.

Photographs of the damaged vehicle have been obtained by this publication, corroborating the severity of the accident. Despite the circumstances, Rugeje appeared startled when approached for comment, responding with, "Who gave you this information? Where did you get that?" before declining to elaborate further.

According to insiders, Rugeje remains deeply unsettled by the incident. His experience is particularly notable given Zimbabwe's recent history, which has seen the country lose over 25 serving and retired army generals since the 2017 coup that ousted former president Robert Mugabe. Many of these military figures played crucial roles in the political upheaval.

Rugeje, who previously served as chief of staff in the Zimbabwe National Army, was promoted from major general to lieutenant general upon his retirement and subsequently appointed Zanu-PF political commissar. However, his tenure was short-lived; he was removed from the position in 2019 and replaced by war veteran Victor Matematanda.

Matematanda himself was later assigned as Zimbabwe's ambassador to Mozambique, while the political commissar role eventually transitioned to Mike Bimha in 2021. In May 2024, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed Munyaradzi Machacha to the position, highlighting the ever-changing dynamics within Zanu-PF.

As details about Rugeje's accident continue to emerge, the ruling party faces scrutiny over its handling of internal matters and the safety of its senior members.

Source - The Standard

Must Read

Retired Justice Sello Nare dies

22 mins ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF, opposition and the road to 2028

51 mins ago | 13 Views

Matabeleland has the highest number of widows in Zimbabwe

52 mins ago | 17 Views

War veterans company in turmoil

53 mins ago | 18 Views

Sikhala warns Mnangagwa

53 mins ago | 45 Views

'Zimbabwe lagging in AI adoption'

54 mins ago | 15 Views

Young Warriors secure convincing victory in COSAFA Cup

55 mins ago | 7 Views

CCC councillor petitioned to withdraw 'false' statements

56 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe pursues legal action over confiscated fire tenders in Lithuania

58 mins ago | 10 Views

Ramaphosa praises Zimbabwe as freedom fighters' remains return

59 mins ago | 19 Views

Selmor Mtukudzi battles depression amid ongoing family feud

59 mins ago | 30 Views

Musona , Nees in comeback talks

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Harare lawyer arrested for alleged fraudulent property sale

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mafume, Chisango in nasty bust-up

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe expands e-passport services with new centres abroad

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Military wedding sets Bulawayo alight

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 set for scheduled maintenance

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Lupane benefits from ZNA medical outreach

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Fight for Gwanda mine escalates amid bribery allegations

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe wheat harvesting intensifies

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Bosso fall at Mandava despite brave second-half comeback

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Dynamos house in a mess again

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Bulawayo twins make waves in Zimbabwe rugby scene

1 hr ago | 30 Views

City of Bulawayo to launch CCtv surveillance in CBD

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Clement Magwaza to launch his 15th album in November

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Daisy wanted to shoot Oliver Mtukudzi

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zille warns ANC of Ramaphosa

16 hrs ago | 1740 Views

Affordable apartment options in Dubai for Zimbabwean Investors

16 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabweans outraged after RBZ devalues ZiG

23 hrs ago | 4449 Views

Football laws reinvented to decide outcomes of Bosso matches

24 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Chamisa's 'bereka mwana' candidate selection method haunts CCC

28 Sep 2024 at 12:17hrs | 1656 Views

Zanu-PF chicken project official defrauds Bulawayo residents

28 Sep 2024 at 12:16hrs | 593 Views

Man steals US$900 from girlfriend

28 Sep 2024 at 12:15hrs | 1012 Views

4 die in Roy-Chiredzi road accident

28 Sep 2024 at 12:14hrs | 744 Views

ZiG collapse linked to Mnangagwa SADC chairship?

28 Sep 2024 at 12:14hrs | 1892 Views

Controversy erupts over Harare's public toilet fees

28 Sep 2024 at 12:13hrs | 1243 Views

Zimbabwe resumes war victims' compensation after 26 years

28 Sep 2024 at 12:12hrs | 276 Views

CCC to probe mayors who attended Herbert Chitepo School of ideology programme

28 Sep 2024 at 12:12hrs | 201 Views

JSC ordered to release judges' public interviews results

28 Sep 2024 at 12:11hrs | 139 Views

High Court rescinds Assemblies of God default judgment

28 Sep 2024 at 12:11hrs | 122 Views

Dynamos suspends 3 members of its technical team

28 Sep 2024 at 12:10hrs | 147 Views

Man severely assaults mother for refusing to give him money

28 Sep 2024 at 12:09hrs | 166 Views

Man kills friend over stolen phone

28 Sep 2024 at 12:09hrs | 307 Views

Couple kills child during fight

28 Sep 2024 at 12:08hrs | 226 Views

Mnangagwa to deliver SONA

28 Sep 2024 at 12:08hrs | 147 Views

Mayor Coltart criticises ZiG, after sharp devaluation

28 Sep 2024 at 06:48hrs | 1527 Views

Sexagenarian killed in Mushurugwi dispute

27 Sep 2024 at 23:25hrs | 1149 Views

Cracking the code on forex trading: How does it really work?

27 Sep 2024 at 23:12hrs | 397 Views

A letter to my son

27 Sep 2024 at 23:06hrs | 429 Views