5 dead as vehicle ploughs into pedestrians in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
In a sad incident, five people died on Saturday when a vehicle that was travelling along the Harare-Mukumbura highway veered off the road and ploughed into them as they walked on the road side.

Police confirmed Sunday that the sixth pedestrian suffered injuries as a result of the mishap together with a passenger who was in the vehicle. Both were  taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident, according to police, occurred on Saturday just after 4PM at the 90-kilometre peg along Harare-Mukumbura Road.

"A Nissan Primeira vehicle with one passenger on board hit six pedestrians who were walking along the road after the vehicle had veered off the road before overturning and landing on its roof," police said.

"As a result, three pedestrians died on the spot and two died upon admission at Bindura Hospital.

"Another pedestrian and a passenger in the Nissan Primeira vehicle were injured and were admitted at Bindura Hospital."

While Zimbabwe has a high road carnage - at five deaths per day according to authorities - road accidents involving vehicles that strike pedestrians walking on the side of the road are not very common.

Source - zimlive

