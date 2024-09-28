78-year-old woman sexually abused and murdered in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have appealed for information that could assist in the arrest of suspects after a 78-year-old woman was found dead in Chegutu with signs of sexual abuse on her body.In a statement, police named the slain woman as Enery Nankuku.Police said Nankuku "was found dead with bruises on the thighs and a wound on the arm on 28 September 2024 at Umfuli Banks, Chegutu"."The victim is suspected to have been sexually abused before being killed. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station."Police did not give further details around the shock incident.While the law enforcement agents did not describe the nature of the sexual abuse on the woman, incidents of rape on the elderly are often associated with ritual purposes in Zimbabwe.Earlier this month, a 19-year-old teen from Madlambuzi in Plumtree was arraigned before court for allegedly raping an 85-year-old woman after threatening to stab her to death.The motive behind the bizarre attack was not known.In an almost similar incident, police in Bulawayo recently arrested another 19-year-old man from the city's Mpopoma high density suburb for allegedly attempting to rape a 78-year-old woman from the same area.