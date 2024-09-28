Nengomasha, Samantha Mtukudzi's bitter divorce saga continues

News / National

by Staff reporter

The tumultuous divorce proceedings between former Zimbabwean footballer Tinashe Nengomasha and Samantha Mtukudzi, the daughter of the late music icon Oliver Mtukudzi, have taken another dramatic turn as the estranged couple returned to court to settle a dispute regarding the valuation of their Hillside property.Samantha is Daisy Mtukudzi's daughter.Nengomasha has filed an urgent application to prevent Samantha from selling the home, alleging that she is intentionally undervaluing the property to hinder its sale.This latest development follows the official dissolution of their marriage by High Court Judge Justice Neville WaMambo in May 2023. In the ruling, Nengomasha was granted custody of their minor children. The divorce proceedings began in December 2018 when Samantha cited prolonged separation and irreconcilable differences as reasons for the split.The court had ordered the couple to sell their Hillside residence and split the proceeds, but they have faced significant challenges in agreeing on the property's value, further escalating tensions between them. Nengomasha has also accused Samantha of neglecting their children and failing to pay her court-ordered share of US$50 per child in monthly maintenance.Although Samantha initially requested full custody, the court ultimately granted her access to the children every weekend, during public holidays, and for half of each school holiday. As the legal battles continue, disagreements show no signs of abating.In her divorce petition, Samantha had also sought a share of the couple's belongings, including furniture, salon equipment, cars, and gym equipment located in their homes in both Harare and South Africa.As both parties navigate the complexities of their divorce, the public awaits further developments in what has become a high-profile case entwined with the legacy of one of Zimbabwe's beloved musical figures.